Oklahoma State

Stepping Up at Oklahoma: It's a Big Offseason for … Jeremiah Criddell

By Ryan Chapman
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

Each Saturday this summer, SI Sooners examines 10 players on the Oklahoma roster who can elevate their ceiling in 2021 with a big offseason. Today: nickel back Jeremiah Criddell

On the morning of Dec. 19, 2018, Oklahoma fans saw a video of Lincoln Riley hooping and hollering, spilling out of his office to celebrate with his assistant coaches.

But it wasn't something the Sooners had won on the field that fired Riley up.

Jeremiah Criddell, one of the nation’s top prospects at safety, had just gone on ESPN to announce he would be singing with the defensive coordinator-less Oklahoma Sooners, flashing a ‘Horns Down live on national television to seal the decision.

The excitement shown from the coaching staff was warranted, as the Sooners had stolen one of the West Coast’s elite defensive prospects from right under the nose of Oregon, USC and the rest of the Pac-12 powers.

However, almost three years on, Criddell hasn’t yet had the opportunity to live up to the billing,

Stashed on the depth chart as he acclimated to Alex Grinch’s defense, the former 4-star recruit bounced around a bit, starting at safety but ending up at nickel back.

Finally in 2021, Criddell is primed to make an impact on Saturdays.

“I look back at the entirety of my career and I think back to guys who made a big jump from year one to year two – and that may not show up on Saturdays quite yet – but I don’t know if there’s anybody I’ve been around that’s made a bigger jump between that first year and second year,” Grinch said of Criddell during spring practice.

Grinch said he was pleased with his progress this offseason as well, but he has to keep growing to truly break through.

“That’s the challenge to him. I think he’s had a really good offseason from a physical standpoint, athletic standpoint, those numbers continue to increase,” Grinch said. “From a mental aptitude standpoint, he understands the defense and understands the things he’s being asked to do. There’s no reason he can’t make that jump.”

Though things have not gone to plan for Criddell so far, he said he just had to keep reminding himself to keep his head down and continue to work, and everything else will fall into place.

“I told myself that this is a grown man move, moving all the way across the country, coming out here to Oklahoma,” he said during spring practice. “I told myself that everything's not gonna be glitz and glamour. Everything's not gonna be pretty and I'm gonna have to work for everything I get. I'm just gonna have to earn it.’

Now that Brendan Radley-Hiles has transferred to Washington, the nickel position is up for grabs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471wlw_0a7x92vB00
Brendan Radley-Hiles transferred to Washington, clearing the way for Jeremiah Criddell to start for the Sooners OU Athletics

Criddell projects to be the first player to get a crack at the job, as he often rotated in for Radley-Hiles toward the end of last season. And with Criddell’s body type, he brings more physicality to position than his predecessor, and has the ability to raise the ceiling of the Oklahoma defense.

And while that is all well and good in theory, it boils down to one thing: Criddell simply has to make the plays.

“I know that I'm the guy, that it's time for me to step up and make big plays. It's just that simple,” he said. “You can't overthink it. I've been playing football my whole life. Let me just go play football. It's time to make big plays.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20hV2b_0a7x92vB00
Pat Fields, Tre Brown and Jeremiah Criddell  OU Athletics

If Criddell struggles early on, there’s already another talented freshman nipping at his heels.

Billy Bowman joined the program this offseason with plenty of fanfare. A dual-threat in high school for Denton Ryan, Bowman displayed the instincts to be a ball-hawking nickel back. But not only that, Bowman pairs his instincts with heaps of athleticism, making him a big-play threat any time he gets his hands on the football.

While Bowman, just a true freshman, will undoubtedly experience growing pains just like Criddell, Grinch and secondary coach Roy Manning have a track record of trusting younger defensive backs if they prove they can make plays.

Look no further than the corner backs. D.J. Graham and Woodi Washington forced the OU coaches to put them on the field, and it paid dividends.

But Criddell was once one of those talented youngsters, and he hasn’t forgotten how to play football while adjusting to life at Oklahoma.

Heading into 2021, Criddell said he’s more mature, and he’s able to absorb all of the coaching from Grinch and Manning to be the best player he can be.

“I feel like that jump really just came from trusting exactly what (Grinch) was saying, trusting his coaching points, putting my head down and working,” Criddell said. “ His biggest thing is facts over feelings, facts trump feelings. Becoming a grown man and becoming a premiere D1 football athlete, I feel like you've gotta be able to get past your feelings and past what things look like, and just keep working, keep on putting your head down and working, and get one percent better every day.”

Criddell is completely bought in, and ready to work everyday to be a major contributor for the OU defense.

“I'm gonna have to come here every single day and work and put my head down and work,” he said. “just putting it in in practice and then really just keep on grinding, like I said, putting my head down and keep on working, keep on going after it and keep on getting better.

“Trust my technique, trust what I'm being told to do and just make plays.”

