The Spiritual War is won with Christ
The history of the world is a history of war. I don't mean conflict in the Middle East, the World Wars, or the countless other wars that have been waged throughout time. Those are not inconsequential, but they are not the war I am talking about. I am talking about the war in the Bible that goes from Genesis to Revelation. It is a spiritual war. When God made the world, it was very good (Genesis 1:31) and it was through disobedience that sin, war, and death came to have such control. The promise, though, was that God would bring an end to the battle. He would do so by entering the battle and defeating the enemies of his people.