Let's Talk about the first 5 rounds because that's probably the ones that really matter. We are all in agreement that DeVonta Smith just feels different than every other first round pick in recent years. We don't need to convince ourselves or talk ourselves into thinking that the pick was good. It simply was, a great pick. I have no doubts that Smith will be a stud. At the very least, he will be the best receiver we've had on our roster since Desean in his prime. And jumping ahead of the Giants just to watch them panic and have them take Kadarius Toney- a WR projected to go in the 3rd or 4th round, when they didn't even need a WR to begin with, was a great thing to see. Round 1 was lovely.