newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granite City, IL

Wilson Second-Grade Teacher Sarah Corzine Coordinates Benefit For Stray Animals In Granite City

Posted by 
RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GRANITE CITY - Wilson second-grade teacher Sarah Corzine is coordinating the Wilson School Learning project through the end of May to benefit stray animals in Granite City. Corzine is collecting supplies, donations and services for Granite City APA, Pound Pets, Inc. and Journey Home GSD Rescue. To help support the project, please contact Mrs. Corzine at sarah.corzine@gcsd9.net. Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
929K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granite City, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Granite City, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#Pound Pets Inc#Journey Home Gsd Rescue#Granite City Apa#Wilson School Learning#Contact Mrs Corzine#Stray Animals#Home#Corzine Coordinates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Pets
Related
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association Announce Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton

ALTON - Home Builders & Remodelers Metro East Association is proud to announce Professional Women in Building 2021 Scholarship Recipient Reiley Clark of Alton. Aside from her valued assistance in her community, she also served as a leader in her extracurricular activities that enhance her well-being and her theological indulgences: -Math League-Redbird Nest-Soccer-Football Cheer-Competitive Cheer-NHS-Chamber Advanced Choir-ILMEA All District Choir-Teacher’s Assistant-Physics Club-Spanish Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Growing Falcon Chicks Are Days Away From Learning To Fly

ST. LOUIS — There are only a few weeks left to watch the falcon chicks at Ameren Missouri's Sioux Energy Center grow. Since the three female chicks hatched in March, their parents have been bringing them food to help them grow strong for their next big stage – learning to fly. Their maiden flights will be in the coming weeks. "Many people watch Falcon Cam in anticipation of seeing the eggs hatch, but I really enjoy this phase of watching the chicks grow and develop – something Continue Reading
Posted by
RiverBender.com

EHS Senior Olivia Melosci Captures 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship

WOOD RIVER - Midwest Members Credit Union is pleased to announce the winner of the 2021 Midwest Members Credit Union Scholarship. The scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was awarded to Edwardsville High School Senior Olivia Melosci. Olivia was involved in many activities and organizations while her time at Edwardsville High School including volleyball, Interact Club, National Honor Society, National English Honor Society, Environmental Club, Animal Rescue Club and Breast Cancer Awareness Club Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Urology of St. Louis Opens New Office in Granite City, Illinois

GRANITE CITY - Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East recently opened a new location within Gateway Regional Medical Center located at 2044 Madison, Suite G7 in Granite City, Illinois. The office, which opened May 24, will be open five days a week and is accepting new patients. James Rybak MD, Steven Bigg MD, Jacob Ark, MD, Perry Lovinggood MD, Seth Strope MD, and nurse practitioner Joshua Gibson will be the primary urologic physicians Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

The Tradition is Back! 138th America's Birthday Parade to March Through Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 3, 2021

ST. LOUIS — Mark your calendars! America’s Birthday Parade , one of the longest-running parades in the United States, will return to Downtown St. Louis on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. with a safe, family-friendly, celebratory event in honor of America’s 245 th birthday. “America’s Birthday Parade has been a patriotic summer tradition in St. Louis since 1878, and we are thrilled to come together this year and celebrate our community with an elaborate Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Granite City's Aubory Bugg Places Second, Wins $6,000 in Scholarship Funds From 11th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition

ST. LOUIS – On May 24th the fourteen finalists of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition competed in a televised event broadcast on Nine PBS . Students vied for $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes. A full list of prizes and winners along with official event information can be found on the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s website . This year’s competition winners were revealed at the conclusion of the Nine PBS broadcast. $8,000 First place Continue Reading
Illinois StatePosted by
RiverBender.com

Sierra Club Hosts Speaker Series Event On Geological Subsidence Impact from Longwall Mining in Montgomery County, Illinois

The Piasa Palisades Group of Illinois Sierra Club will host its June 2021 Virtual Speaker Series program on Tuesday, June 8 from 6 – 7:30 pm. You can register for this online presentation via the Group’s website https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades . The Speaker is Joyce Blumenshine, Sierra Club’s Conservation Committee Chair. Learn about high extraction underground longwall coal mining at the Deer Run Mine which has subsided farm fields and part of a state highway. Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mitchell Announces IRP 100 Book Readers

GRANITE CITY – Mitchell Elementary School Principal Lisa Yarbrough recognized 69 students who completed the Individual Reading Plan (IRP) 100 book reader program for the 2020-21 school year. All students received a medal for their accomplishment, and 4th-grade students who read four-years straight also received a $2.00 bill. "I am so proud of our Mitchell students. Reading is one of, if not the most important skill students learn at school. Being able to read fluently and comprehend what Continue Reading
Jersey County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School First Responder Day Provides Valuable Lessons For Children

JERSEY - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School recently had a First Responder Day that fascinated school children with a special Survival Flight helicopter visit and a visit from various other important first responders throughout the Jersey County area. Nathan Bishop, Founder of the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance Association, coordinated first responders from the Jersey Community Hospital Ambulance, Jerseyville Police Department, Jerseyville Fire Department, Jersey County Sheriff Department Continue Reading
Edwardsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Young Male Crash Victim Rescued From Creek Bed In 'Serious Condition,' Rushed To St. Louis Hospital

EDWARDSVILLE - The driver of a pickup truck that landed in a creek bed Monday night across from Lincoln Middle School off Illinois Route 157 was transported with serious injuries to a St. Louis hospital, Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford said Tuesday morning. Chief Whiteford did not specify the age of the crash victim, but said it was a young male driver. “The initial report to the fire department was the pickup truck was on fire in a creek bed and we were able to put the fire ou Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton Fire Department Marks 100th Anniversary On Friday, May 28, 2021

EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department has a considerable amount to be proud of this week as Friday, May 21, 2021, is the day of its 100th anniversary. On May 28, 1921, the East Alton Fire Department started its journey. For a century, the East Alton Fire Department members have served their community in strong fashion. East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley has a long history as a firefighter/first responder and he said he is so proud of all those who have served in the department for the 100 Continue Reading
East Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

East Alton Public Library Announces Summer Reading Program

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Public Library is announcing it’s summer reading program, Reading Colors Your World, beginning June 1st and running through July 30th. During this time, the library will be hosting a variety of free activities and reading challenges, which are open to all people ages 0-100. The challenges can be accessed using the free Beanstack App, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store. Offline reading logs are available for those without internet access, Continue Reading
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

MadCo Catholic Charities Celebrates 80 Years, Holding Auction

Madison County Catholic Charities is celebrating their 80th anniversary of service this year, and they are holding an online auction currently to raise money for their programs. The virtual auction features donated items such as St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia packages, an Asian Master Chef package, Apple iPads, Summer getaway vacations,...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County plans more COVID-19 clinics this week

WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.
Madison County, ILaltondailynews.com

MadCo Emergency Management Agency Honors Their 'Volunteer of the Year'

Madison County’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has chosen their volunteer of the year for 2020. The honor goes to longtime volunteer Andy McKellar. McKellar was presented with the agency’s inaugural award at a dinner to honor their 35 registered volunteers for their service and dedication. Director of Emergency Management for...
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Madison County Now Vaccinating 12-15-Year-Olds, Area Locations Are Provided

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announced today that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are now vaccinating 12-15 year olds. "The change comes following the FDA’s approval on Monday of Pfizer’s EUA expansion request and ACIP’s acceptance," Amy Yeager, a spokesperson for the health department said. "Therefore, public health can now expand eligibility for vaccinations to 12-15 year olds. Minors (12-17 years old) must be accompanied by a parent or guardian." Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Prather Recognized As Green Team Of The Year

GRANITE CITY – Prather Elementary School has been named the 2021 Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year. The Madison County Green Schools Program Green Team of the Year award recognizes students and/or staff that demonstrate a commitment to organizing, managing, and leading conservation-related activities as part of the Madison County Green Schools Program. Nominated by Prather Reading Specialist/Title I Teacher Allison Downing, the Prather Green Team works to encourage Continue Reading