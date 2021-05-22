newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

The Death Rate In Maharashtra Has Fallen By 60% After The First Wave

yourdigitalwall.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an analysis this year about Covid deaths in Maharashtra there has been a decline in the case fatality rates (CFR) by 60%. This has happened across age brackets but there has been a fresh rise in the caseload by 44% in comparison to last year. But there is one exception as the children fatalities below the age of 10 is at almost the same rate for both the years 2020 and 2021.

yourdigitalwall.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Waves#Maharashtra#Age Groups#Senior Citizens#Infections#Cfr#Covid Deaths#Coronavirus Deaths#Unreported Deaths#Age Brackets#Private Hospitals#Epidemiologists#Caution#Data Reconciliation#Octogenarians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthkentlive.news

Covid deaths have fallen by more than 98 per cent

Deaths involving Covid-19 coronavirus among people in all age groups 60 and over have fallen by at least 98% since the second-wave peak, the latest ONS figures suggest. A total of 61 Covid-19 deaths in the 80-and-over age group occurred in England and Wales in the week ending April 30, down from 5,373 deaths in the week ending January 22 – a drop of 99%.
Tennessee Statekeralakaumudi.com

Slight drop in Covid death rates in country, 2,11,298 new cases in last 24 hours, highest number of daily patients in Kerala and TN

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 fresh cases as 3,847 more patients succumbed to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said. — Tamil Nadu recorded the highest new cases with 33,764 people testing positive for the virus, while Kerala added 28,798 cases. Meanwhile Maharashtra saw most fatalities at 1,013, Karnataka added 530 and Tamil Nadu 475. Strict measures have been initiated by the M.K. Stalin government to bring down the Covid figures.
Health Servicesgreatyarmouthmercury.co.uk

Hospital 10th highest for rate of Covid deaths after admission

A quarter of all Covid deaths occurred after patients were infected while in a Norfolk hospital, new figures have revealed. The figures found the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, was 10th highest for the percentage of all Covid deaths where patients were infected in hospital, with 25.8pc. NHS data...
Springfield, ILwish989.com

Public Health Officials Announce 933 New Cases of Coronavirus Disease

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday reported 933 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 10 additional deaths. In addition, 65% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 48% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Officials Announce Latest COVID-19 Facts for Monday Afternoon, May 24 – Confirmed Cases: 3,674,044 (Up 1,081 Over Sunday's Report), 61,762 Deaths (Up 7 Over Sunday's Report) - 16,691,024 People Fully Vaccinated

May 25, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Monday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state’s pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 3,674,044 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...
Public HealthBBC

Covid-19: Has India's deadly second wave peaked?

India has recorded 26 million Covid-19 cases - second only to the US. It is the new epicentre of the global pandemic. The second wave in recent weeks has overwhelmed the healthcare system, leaving hospitals struggling to cope and critical drugs and oxygen in short supply. But infections now seem...
Public Healthtrialsitenews.com

Uttar Pradesh Health Officials on Record: Ivermectin as Prophylactic Has Lowered COVID-19 Infection Rate & Death Rates

The government of Uttar Pradesh, the most populated state in India, has declared that the use of Ivermectin as a “Prophylactic and therapeutic” has not only lowered transmission and infection rates but has also served to reduce the COVID-19 death rate as well. It’s been a year since the first cluster of five (5) cases was reported in Agra, and recently, the Health Department has shared positive results with the ongoing program. TrialSite shared August last year that the most populated Indian state embraced Ivermectin as a COVID-19 therapy and prophylactic while no Western press bothered to touch the subject. More recently, TrialSite reported that ivermectin has been included in the national COVID-19 guidance due in part to positive outcomes now emerging. Again, there hasn’t been a peep from the West. Uttar Pradesh was an early mover, embracing a protocol using both the anti-parasite drug as well as Doxycycline for use as a prophylactic and as a therapeutic tool targeting COVID-19. Clinical trials in Bangladesh using a similar protocol were producing results last summer as well. Now the Uttar Pradesh health department shared recently that it also plans on conducting a controlled study once this second wave of the pandemic wanes.
Public Healththefederal.com

Centre, public dropped guard after COVID first wave, says RSS chief

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that both the Centre and the public dropped their guards after the first wave of COVID, leading to the current chaos in India. However, Bhagwat urged citizens to stay united and avoid indulging in blame-game at his crucial juncture. The...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

COVID CASES SLUMP FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SECOND WAVE

India has registered a weekly slump in the number of COVID-19 cases for the first time in the second wave. India has registered a fresh 24 lakh cases in a week i.e. between May 10-16. Daily cases reported on Sunday fell below the 3 lakh mark for the first time since April 20 during the second wave of the deadly virus.
HealthMedicalXpress

Indigenous peoples in Canada have higher death rates, complications after surgery

Indigenous peoples in Canada have higher rates of death and complications after surgery and lower rates of surgeries than other populations, found new research published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal). "Understanding surgical outcomes and access to surgical services is a vital step toward addressing colonialism and structural racism within...
Public Healththefederal.com

Modi’s ratings as PM fall amid raging second COVID wave

For the first time since he was re-elected as Prime Minister in 2019, Narendra Modi’s approval ratings seem to be dropping, two surveys – one Indian and another American – have shown as the country battles the worst health-crisis ever. India’s total COVID tally has crossed 2.5 crore while the...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

70% of Northern Ireland population have received first Covid-19 jab

More than 70% of the adult population in Northern Ireland have received the first dose of their Covid-19 vaccination. Health Minister Robin Swann said over 40% of the population are now fully vaccinated. He also announced that in order to maintain the programme’s momentum, the vaccination programme will be extended...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Reinfection Risk Low Among Health Care Workers

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Health care workers (HCWs) are more likely to test positive with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, and the risk for reinfection is low, according to a study published online May 25 in ERJ Open Research. Hani Abo-Leyah, M.B.Ch.B., from Ninewells...
Public Healththaienquirer.com

Third wave of pandemic could be death sentence for Thai hotels

Two years ago, the seaside in front of Seksith Pimolnat guesthouse on Phuket’s Patong Beach was packed. Holiday makers from Siberia, China, and the various corners of the European Union crowded together in a cacophonous revelry. Today, Patong is deserted. Another casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. “Many of my friends...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Vaccines effective against COVID-19 variant in India, UK study finds

Once fully vaccinated, Pfizer-BioNTech's and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines are effective against B.1.617.2, a more transmissible variant first detected in India, the U.K.'s public health agency announced May 22. Research led by Public Health England found Pfizer's vaccine was 88 percent effective against symptomatic infection from the variant two weeks after...