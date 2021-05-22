newsbreak-logo
American musician Will Lyle releases his full-length debut album, ‘LA Source Codes’ rich in jazzy goodness

yourdigitalwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles-based musician and instrumentalist Will Lyle unveils his dynamic thematic skills along with his rich imagination in his latest album, ‘LA Source Codes’. Talented electric bassist, composer, and producer, Will Lyle is spreading his thematic magnificence into the world with his mesmerizing compositions. He has recently released his debut album, ‘LA Source Codes’, featuring renowned musicians like Mahesh Balasooriya, Adam Hersh, Roy McCurdy, Anthony Fung, Bob Sheppard, Nikki Campbell, Mikan Zlatkovich, Jon Mayer, and Marvin ‘Smitty’ Smith. The jazz album consists of 12 mind-blowing instrumental melodies. They showcase his amazing creative artistry. He utilized his hard-earned thematic understandings to create the most brilliant rhythmic resonance in his career. Released on major streaming platforms, it has created a powerful ripple in the music industry.

