The dates of the 2021 AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia have been agreed. The tournament will be held from 26 October – 6 November 2021. AIBA’s flagship tournament will be a key milestone in the boxing calendar this year, with the best athletes from around the world set to compete in the Serbian capital. The delivery of the event will be overseen by the President of Serbia, Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, who is the Head of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).