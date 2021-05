Watch: Sarah Hyland Jokes About Lack of Wedding With Wells Adams. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams know how to do a birthday right. On Saturday, May 16, the Modern Family star—who got engaged to the Bachelor Nation alum in July 2019—took to Instagram to share two pics of herself and Wells enjoying a picnic on a boat in honor of his 36th birthday. She captioned the post, "It's the love of my life's birthday!!!! Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly. I miss you more than words can say and, if it's possible, I love you even more than that."