newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

A Fresh Batch Of Women's Memes Which Men Will Never Relate To

By satirequeen
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All women want are equal rights to men, flawless skin, and a man who loves us unconditionally. Is that too much to ask? Clearly, it is, but in the meantime, we do have this collection of memes that will speak to every woman's soul. So share them with your mom, your best friend, your sister, and even your grandma if she's cool enough because every woman you know will relate to these memes in a very real way. There are some things in life that men will never understand, and women's memes are one of them.

cheezburger.com
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memes#Never Understand#Women Collection#Real Women#Real Men#Grandma#Flawless Skin#Soul#Man#Equal Rights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Meme
News Break
Internet
Related
InternetCheezBurger

The Sassiest Women Of Twitter Who Had Us Crying

The sassy women of Twitter never fail to inspire us with their wit, charm, and overall awesomeness. At Cheezcake, we love funny women, which makes sense because we are funny women. That's why our weekly haul of funniest women tweets is the favorite part of our week, so if you too like funny women (and why wouldn't you), then this collection of funny tweets will tickle all your funny bones and more. And you can check out last week's funniest women tweets when you're done, to get another dose of female humor.
Mental Healthletseatcake.com

31 Memes About ADD You Can Probably Relate To

This post may contain affiliate links that we collect a share of sales from. Click here for more details. If you have ADD, then you know how much “fun” it is to try and focus when your brain would rather be a ping pong ball and jump from topic to topic. We’ve definitely been there, so we thought we might put together this collection of memes about ADD.
InternetBig Think

A brief history of the internet's 3000 emojis

2020 saw the release of 117 new emojis including the bubble tea, the placard and the transgender flag, growing the number of the popular pictograms to 3,136. Already, 217 new emojis have been announced for release in 2021, which will up the number to 3,353. Users can look forward to start sending emojis like the flaming heart, a bearded woman and interracial couples later in the year.
WorldThe Tab

10 Eurovision memes every Lincoln student can relate to

In case you somehow missed it, Eurovision 2021 took place last weekend. The show had been cancelled in 202o due to the coronavirus pandemic, but this year it came back in full swing, with UK host Graham Norton providing his usual witty commentary. This year the competition was fierce, held...
EducationCheezBurger

Relatable School Memes for Students of Life

It's been a very, very long time since we've been in school. But that doesn't mean we've forgotten the torture. The cliques. The studying. The pain. The bullying. It was all a nightmare. But memes that manage to illustrate the agony make it seem a little more tolerable. It's always nice to know that we're not alone. And it's always nice to share a chuckle over the horror show that is education.
Behind Viral VideosCollegiate Times

Women’s method of communication is purposeful, perhaps even preferable to men’s

For those of you entrenched in the world of TikTok, you may be familiar with the subgenre of young women making fun of themselves for the overly excited, happy way they speak in the workplace. This video shows a young woman documenting her process of emailing a coworker with the caption, “Updating my email style to match my male colleagues.” She tweaks her draft by deleting several deferential words, which could seem inconsequential, but these edits transform her email from timid to commanding.
Beauty & Fashionglamourmagazine.co.uk

This 'made-to-fade' ink means you can get a real tattoo, with way less commitment

We love tattoos, but the commitment can feel a bit intimidating. Most of us know a couple of mates who got some whacky quote inked onto their butt after losing a dare at uni. We might even have some teen tattoo regrets of our own. Even so, you can’t beat the spontaneity and thrill of getting inked – for many, it’s a right of passage. But what if there were a way to join the club without it being permanent?
Visual ArtTrendHunter.com

Social Media-Like Grid Posters

Instagram has undoubtedly become one of the most widely used social media apps in the world and Social Print Studio is cleverly jumping on this popularity to offer consumers something truly unique. The company is based in San Francisco and has been printing photos since 2010. However, this new service is completely revolutionizing the game. Dubbed 'Grid Poster,' Social Print Studio is basically allowing you to view your Instagram feed IRL ("in real life"). Individuals can now opt-in to print a range between 50 and 200 photos on a clean grid with a black or white background. The photographs are guaranteed to be of the highest quality, printed on professional 250 gsm Kodak photo paper with a luster finish. Frames are available in black or white for an additional cost.
Worldshethepeople.tv

On Oxygen Support, But Never Off Duty: How Indian Families Pass Off Women’s Slavish Labour As Love

Woman does kitchen work on oxygen support. Imagine the history and intensity of systemic gender imbalance that has gone into making people believe that such a reality is alright, even condoned. No doubt, motherhood comes through in the most complex situations. A mother’s love is unique, unconditional, forever pushing limits. But to what extent must this love be tested? And why are we still okay with passing off patriarchal oppression of women in Indian households as love?
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Co-Worker Appropriates Black Culture

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have a non-Black co-worker who appears to draw his whole identity and personality from Black culture. He is constantly speaking in AAVE (African American vernacular English), listens to Black music only, and I've even caught him casually using a few slurs when he's speaking to non-Black friends. He doesn't really have any Black friends from what I can see. I'm offended by the fact that he's adopted parts of Black culture that perpetuate negative stereotypes. Everything about the way he carries himself and acts around other people is racist. How should I address this situation? -- Cultural Appropriation.
HomelessRefinery29

The Aesthetics Of Activism: How Instagram Changed Protesting

Shirien Damra didn’t expect to go viral when she started sharing her art on Instagram. “For years I’ve built so many relationships with folks in other social justice issues, and showing solidarity with Black Lives Matter felt like second nature to me,” she told Refinery29. Damra is a Palestinian artist and organizer based in Chicago who has organized around Palestinian liberation, immigrant rights, Indigenous rights, and Black liberation for several years.
Behind Viral VideosNYLON

“Coconut Girl” Is On TikTok’s Summer Fashion Moodboard

Every summer, young people look for a new aesthetic to define their style, and this year it’s the “Coconut Girl.” The fashion trend originated on TikTok and is mainly defined by the hibiscus flower print, a motif associated with Hawaiian shirts (also called Aloha shirts) that originated as early as the 1920s in Hawaii, along with surf-inspired graphics, puka shells, crochet details, halter tops, and platform sandals in bright colors.