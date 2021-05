Doctors in India are concerned about the recurrence of a serious fungal infection that occurs in people who have been cured of or are recovering from Covid-19. Several people have already lost an eye to this “black fungus.” Soutik Biswas, an Indian correspondent for the BBC, reported on a story circulating in the international media. People who are recovering or cured of Covid-19 are being infected with another potentially deadly infection called mucormycosis. This time the culprit is not a virus, but microscopic filamentous fungi belonging to the order Mucorales.