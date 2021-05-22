Diamondbacks Minor League Recap 5/21/21

It’s May 21st and while I’m not ready to call it yet, based on recent usage in that bullpen, I think we may be looking at Tejay Antone as the new closer of the Reds moving forward. I had my doubts as I figure the Reds would want to use Antone in more of a multi-inning role, but they could also do that with Lucas Sims, so might as well use your best reliever in the closer role. Antone and his two breakers have been racking up whiffs (33.3%) and K’s (35.8%) and while the whiffs may not be elite, he is straight-up freezing hitters with his trio of pitches. Antone trails only Matt Barnes, Aroldis Chapman, and Austin Adams in CSW% this season with a 39.2% mark as he happens to be leading all relievers in CStr% at 26.3%. He does have a tendency to allow some loud contact and ideally, you’d like to see a little better walk rate, but Antone may have the best three-pitch mix out of all relievers, which is why he should be a starter, but for now, enjoy the benefits of him helping you out as a reliever.