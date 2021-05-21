newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

As GOP-led states end enhanced unemployment benefits, the Biden administration struggles to find a way to get workers funding

By Rebecca Pluto
todaynewspost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs more than 3.7 million Americans could start seeing enhanced unemployment benefits end next month, the Labor Department is struggling to find a way to keep unemployed workers from being cut off as the clock ticks down. An official told CBS News the federal government paying the benefits to some unemployed Americans directly is “pretty much off the table.”

todaynewspost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Benefits#Government Jobs#Federal Employment#Aid Workers#Gop#Americans#The Labor Department#Cbs News#Parma#Unemployed Workers#Traditional Unemployment#State Aid#State Gop Leaders#Republican Led States#Traditional Benefits#Democratic Lawmakers#Health Concerns#Progressive Groups#Self Employed Individuals#Business Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Some GOP States Swapping Unemployment Benefits For 'Return To Work Bonuses'

Republican governors in four states want to give people receiving unemployment benefits a bonus payment if they return to work. Twenty-four states have said they’ll soon cancel the extra $300 per week and other benefits Congress created to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Those include Montana, Arizona, New Hampshire and Oklahoma, where governors are now adding bonuses.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

As Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Momentum, Records Show 1.2 Million Unspent Direct Payments

Numerous congressional Democrats support sending out a fourth round of stimulus checks for Americans economically struggling during the pandemic. However, over 1.2 million previously issued stimulus checks remain unspent. At least 80 Democrats in Congress—including 21 Senate Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris—support a fourth check, possibly as a part...
Public HealthCNET

More states are ending unemployment benefits and pandemic assistance early: What to know

As the list of states canceling extended federal unemployment benefits continues to grow, unemployed Americans will be saddled with a heavy financial burden this summer. Currently, some 3.6 million people in 22 states are projected to lose out on the $300 weekly federal bonus checks, with about 2.7 million at risk of seeing their benefits wiped out entirely. That extra $300 payment per week, as well as the extension of benefits until Sept. 6 and the allocation of pandemic unemployment assistance to the self-employed, had been codified under the American Rescue Plan in March.
Economyoklahoman.com

Why are so many states ending enhanced unemployment?

When President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law in mid-March, he didn't just pump stimulus funds into Americans' bank accounts – he also extended boosted unemployment benefits through early September so jobless workers could collect an extra $300 a week on top of their state benefits. But now, a growing number of states are planning to end that unemployment aid early, and jobless workers could really struggle in its absence.
Presidential Electionnewsbrig.com

House Republicans urge states to reject Biden unemployment benefits

Congressional Republicans are pushing governors to stop paying out $300-per-week federal unemployment supplements that businesses say is handcuffing the post-pandemic recovery — and to use the cash for “back-to-work bonuses” instead. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy launched the messaging effort hours after the Biden administration put the onus on struggling...
EconomyDouglas County Sentinel

State to end federal unemployment benefits next moth

Unemployed Georgians will begin seeing less unemployment benefits as Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that he will cut off federal benefits. Kemp said that the state Department of Labor will stop issuing $300 weekly checks in addition to regular unemployment benefits to jobless workers June 26. The move is aimed...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Biden pulls out list of Republicans he says are taking credit for rescue plan they opposed

During a speech in Cleveland, President Joe Biden pulled out a list of Republican lawmakers he said was taking credit for the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9tn Covid relief bill they opposed. “My Republican friends in Congress, not a single one of them voted for the rescue plan,” Mr Biden said. “I’m not going to embarrass anyone but I have here a list,” he said to loud laughter from people in the room as he picked up a piece of paper. “Back in their districts, they're bragging about the rescue plan. They touted the restaurant revitalisation fund, they touted... grants...