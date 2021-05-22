See the Teen Pageant Queen Who Gave the Most Embarrassing Answer Ever Now
If you only know of one contestant from the Miss Teen USA pageant franchise, you most likely remember Caite Upton of South Carolina, who went viral in 2007 for her bungled Q&A response. In a moment that would live on in internet infamy, actress Aimee Teegarden asked Caite why so many Americans were unable to identify our nation on a map. In response, the blonde beauty served up a big, heaping bowl of word salad.bestlifeonline.com