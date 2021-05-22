newsbreak-logo
New map shows where the youngest and oldest live in Mallorca

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Age Map of Mallorca shows that the number of people over 65 has increased in the last decade from 132,000 men and women in 2004 to nearly 179,000 in 2019. There’s also a big difference between the towns with the highest and lowest number of over 65s with 28.3% in Ariany and 14.1% in Marratxí.

