----------------- Aces that are getting cracked, some of the best poker hands, the best pro poker players, the best bluffs and many more top poker moments; you will find them all in our Best Poker Moments videos. In this series you will see compilation videos that line up some of the best poker moments in the history of PokerStars. See how a crazy amount of aces is being dealt in the first hour of EPT Barcelona, how poker pros are getting bluffed by amateurs (or at least the amateurs try…), how soccer player Gerard Piqué is trying to bluff poker pro Lex Veldhuis, how amateur poker players are competing against the pro’s and find out the best ways to play a pair. But also relive the best poker hands, rounds and heats of our beloved poker pros such as Fatima Moreira de Melo, Patrik Antonius, Ben ‘Spraggy’ Spragg, Gaelle Baumann and enjoy many more other best poker moments.