Birmingham, AL

Dry and hot through the weekend

By Adrian Castellano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Temperatures will soar into the 90s across central Alabama on Sunday. Get the latest forecast in the video above. A big ridge of high pressure will control the weather across central Alabama for the foreseeable future. That means no rain and a gradual increase in temperatures. Temperatures tonight only drop into the 60's. Sunday afternoon we will see readings climb into the low to mid 90's. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few afternoon clouds.

Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

First Alert: Extra cloud cover Monday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. The weather was picture perfect. If you are a fan of cool mornings and warm afternoons, I have some bad news for you. It looks like we are entering a more summer-like pattern as we finish out the week. Temperatures this morning are comfortable with most of us in the 50s with a few spots in the lower 60s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry. We are watching cloud cover moving in from the west. We are also watching showers and thunderstorms across Louisiana and Arkansas that are trying to move into western Mississippi this morning. I think we’ll see clouds move in today, but most locations should stay dry. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. A few spots south of I-20 could see highs near the mid 80s. Winds will continue this afternoon from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. I’ll introduce a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm in our far southwest counties like Greene, Hale, and Sumter. Rest of us will likely remain dry and warm.
wvtm13.com

Sweet Sunday weather in The South continues

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Finally, an entire weekend of dry weather forecast for central Alabama. Temperatures will feel great for the middle of May. Get the latest forecast in the video above. SATURDAY NIGHT. After a day filled with sunshine, we will see nice weather continue through Saturday evening. Temperatures will...
WSFA

90s are on their way!

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Get ready for an extended stretch of quiet and toasty weather here in Central Alabama. We don’t have any measurable rainfall in the forecast for at least the next 7-10 days. That’s because a strong ridge of high pressure will be anchored just to our east...
wvtm13.com

Fantastic weather across central Alabama this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Finally, an entire weekend of dry weather forecast for central Alabama. Temperatures will feel great for the middle of May. Get the latest forecast in the video above. GREAT WEATHER. Enjoy full sunshine today along with low humidity and pleasant afternoon temperatures. Most areas will top out...
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Magic Moments of Alabama gifts child with trip to Disney World

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - Magic Moments of Alabama held a special reveal on Monday at the Choccolocco Park for 9-year-old Quadrian. Magic Moments, along with some help from the Oxford PD, let the family know they will be going to Disney World!. Quadrian lives in Talledega with his mother, Uniqua....
Birmingham, ALBham Now

6 open-air markets in Birmingham to support this summer

Fresh produce, locally baked pastries and handmade goods, oh my! Strolling Birmingham open-air markets is one of my favorite ways to spend a warm day. If you’re ready to check out these one-stop shops, here are six street markets open now. 1. Woodlawn Street Market. The Woodlawn Street Market features...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

Get weather-ready — Birmingham’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Birmingham: Monday, May 17: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Birmingham, ALthehomewoodstar.com

NUTmobile presents $100,000 check to Birmingham Red Cross

Mr. Peanut teamed up with former Alabama resident Eric Hardy to donate $100,000 to the Red Cross so the organization can continue to go “a nut above” and serve the Birmingham community. Mr. Peanut and the NUTmobile presented Hardy with the check at a Red Cross sponsored blood drive at...
Alabama StateSFGate

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Alabama StatePosted by
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Don Young of Hoover

“Everyone is entitled to a struggle. By that, I mean you’ve got to persevere. I’m a CPA. You have to take an examination to be a CPA. I took the exam the first time and I failed. That made me more determined to keep on doing what I was doing. I took it again and I passed half of it. If you don’t pass it on three times, you’re out. I took it for the third time and I passed. That’s what I mean when I say everyone is entitled to a struggle. That’s my way of life. In fact, that’s the way I sign my email. I put my name with the words entitled and struggle in capital letters because, to me, that’s what life is all about. Things happen in life that you wish didn’t happen. Bad stuff. Just keep on keeping on, that’s what works.” – Don Young of Hoover.
alabamawx.com

Some Rain At Times Through Tomorrow; Clouds Linger

RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain across Alabama this afternoon remains over the southern counties of the state, where a few thunderstorms are involved. The sky is cloudy over the rest of the state, although we are seeing a little sun over the Tennessee Valley. A stalled surface front is still hanging around just north of I-20.
wvtm13.com

Rain showers into Wednesday morning ahead of a nice weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Passing showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across central Alabama today. More widespread rain will arrive later tonight. Get the latest forecast in the video above. IMPACT WEATHER. Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s. A few passing showers and...
wbrc.com

FIRST ALERT: Drier weather finally moving in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bye rain and hello breaks of sunshine and more refreshing air slowly building in. The weather will be good for those running some errands at lunch time or even this evening. Temperatures will be below normal today and top off in the 60s and then cool in the 50s by the evening hours. A stray shower or mist/drizzle can’t be ruled out this evening especially in east Alabama and for areas south of I-20 otherwise we are dry for days.
Alabama Statewbrc.com

Alabama could see NASA’s rocket launch Saturday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama could see some green to violet colors in the evening sky Saturday evening if NASA successfully launches a rocket from Wallop, Virginia. The Suborbital Rocket Launch was originally set to happen last Friday on May 8th from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. Combination...