Dry and hot through the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Temperatures will soar into the 90s across central Alabama on Sunday. Get the latest forecast in the video above. A big ridge of high pressure will control the weather across central Alabama for the foreseeable future. That means no rain and a gradual increase in temperatures. Temperatures tonight only drop into the 60's. Sunday afternoon we will see readings climb into the low to mid 90's. Skies will be mostly sunny, with only a few afternoon clouds.www.wvtm13.com