10 Weekend Reads

By Barry Ritholtz
ritholtz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of French Press coffee, grab a seat by the pool, and get ready for our longer-form weekend reads:. • Can Horse Racing Survive? In a time of changing sensitivities, an ancient sport struggles to justify itself. Thoroughbred racing, once the most popular spectator sport in America, has been in decline. In the past two decades, the over-all national betting handle at racetracks has fallen by nearly fifty per cent. Dozens of tracks have closed. Racing is still a fifteen-billion-dollar industry, but the number of races and the size of the thoroughbred-foal crop are less than half what they were in 1990. (New Yorker)

