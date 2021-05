A club like Leicester City promises to be an excellent first choice for the players who sparkled this season. More so if their club is doomed to relegation. After Sam Allardyce’s first relegation from the Premier League of his career, West Brom would now be looking to profit a little from their few prized possessions. That’s where our club comes into this picture. Leicester City will be looking to add credible assets to the club’s roster to shock & survive in next season’s European nights.