Chicago, IL

Chicago Red Stars vs. Gotham FC: NWSL Gameday Guide and How to Watch

By Alex Calabrese
hottimeinoldtown.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Red Stars will play its second match of the NWSL regular season tonight, taking on NWSL Challenge Cup runners-up Gotham FC at home. This will be the first match at SeatGeek Stadium to allow supporters in any capacity since the 1-0 playoff win over Portland in 2019. Kickoff will be at 7:00 PM.

www.hottimeinoldtown.com
