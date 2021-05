Mississippi-born, Texas-based singer, songwriter and guitarist Jason Eady has announced his new album To the Passage of Time will be released on August 27, 2021. Eady has also shared “My Best Friend,” the second song to be pulled from the album. Last month, Eady released the new song “Back To Normal,” which was praised by many including Rolling Stone who described the song as an “on-the-nose exploration of what happens — God willing — a few months from now when the pandemic ends and we re-emerge into the light.”