newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Fire at Poland's largest lignite mine out, unit to be shut

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — A fire engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine Saturday before it was extinguished, and a linked power plant will have one of its units shut because the fire disrupted coal deliveries.

The midday fire at the Belchatow mine in central Poland covered the area that includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant with huge clouds of black smoke. The fire was the second incident this week forcing the suspension of some of the power plant’s generators.

A spokesman for Lodz region firefighters, Jedrzej Pawlak, said the conveyer belt was 30 meters (98 feet) high, making access to the flames difficult. No casualties were reported, Pawlak said.

State energy group PGE, which runs the mine and the neighboring power plant, said later that the fire was out but had disrupted lignite deliveries to one of the plant's 11 units, which will have to be shut down temporarily. PGE said the shutdown would not cause any power shortages.

PGE said on Twitter the fire was caused by the ignition of brown coal that was being conveyed to the Belchatow plant's Unit 14 reactor but did not reach it.

Unit 14 was the only one that remained active at the power plant when 10 other units suffered an automated outage Monday that was caused by malfunction at a nearby power switch.

Atop European Union court ordered Poland on Friday to immediately halt operations at a lignite mine in Turow, on the Czech and German border, that also belongs to PGE. Officials in the Czech Republic had complained that the mine used up their groundwater and affected local residents.

Poland's minister for state assets, Jacek Sasin, declared that Poland did not accept the court's ruling and would not take any steps that could undermine Poland's energy security as it phases out black coal.

A tweet by PGE suggested that Poland was not being treated fairly because the EU was not ordering Berlin or Prague to close 14 lignite mines they operate close to Poland's border.

Coal makes up 65% of Poland's energy sources, including 17% from lignite, while about 25% of the country's energy comes from renewable sources. Poland's heavy reliance on coal is a source of tensions in the 27-nation EU, which is seeking to meet ambitious goals to reduce the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
33K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Mines#European Union#Fire#Renewable Energy Sources#Heavy Smoke#Renewable Sources#Pge#German#Eu#Ap#Lignite Mine#Lignite Deliveries#Central Poland#Unit#Brown Coal#Coal Deliveries#Lodz Region Firefighters#Warsaw#Czech Republic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrythecherawchronicle.com

Poland keeps the lignite mine open despite a European court ruling | abroad

Poland has no plans to close its Turow lignite mine near the border with the Czech Republic. Last Friday, the European Court of Justice ruled that the mine should be closed because it would contaminate the Czech groundwater, thus having an impact on the environment and public health. “We do not accept the decision because it may endanger the energy supply in Poland,” Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki said on Monday.
Energy IndustryArkansas Online

Poland ignores order on coal mine

WARSAW, Poland -- Poland's government on Monday defied an injunction by the top European Union court that ordered the immediate closure of a major brown-coal mine, with officials saying it would shake the nation's energy system and lead to the layoff of thousands of employees. Development Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said...
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

Azerbaijan boosts electricity production in April

Zerbaijan increased electricity production by 99.4 million kWh, bringing the volume to 2billion kWh in April 2021, the Energy Ministry has reported. During the reported month, electricity exports amounted to 47.5 million kWh, while import to 15 million kWh. Moreover, electricity production in the country amounted to 8.9 billion kWh...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Romania preps auction scheme for large-scale solar, renewables

Solar PV, which accounts for a meager 7% of Romania’s electricity production, is expected to grow more than other energy sources. According to the country’s National energy and climate plan (NECP), solar PV will expand from 1,362 MW currently to 5,054 MW by 2030. The country needs to install a total 6 GW of new wind power and solar PV capacities over the next 10 years.
Industrymining-technology.com

EU orders Poland to immediately stop Turów lignite mining operations

The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ordered an immediate halt on lignite extraction activities at Poland’s Turów mine. Located on the border with the Czech Republic and Germany, the mine is owned by Polska Grupa Energetyczna (PGE). The ruling from the CJEU is a temporary measure...
BusinessICIS Chemical Business

Iberdrola and Cummins to develop electrolyser plant in Spain

LONDON (ICIS)--Spanish utility Iberdrola and US multinational Cummins are to develop an electrolyser plant for green hydrogen production in Spain by 2023, according to joint announcements made on 24 May. The initial production capacity of the plant will be 500MW/year and will be scalable to more than 1GW/year to accommodate...
Aerospace & Defenseloyaltylobby.com

Belarus Forces Ryanair Flight Carrying Opposition Figure Divert To Minsk

On Sunday morning, Ryanair’s flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced by the government of Belarus to divert Minsk just before reaching the Lithuanian airspace. The Ryanair flight FR4978 was forced to land to detain a journalist Mr. Roman Pratasevic who previously worked for an opposition TV channel and had left the country to live in exile.
Industryspglobal.com

ECJ orders immediate suspension of lignite mining at Turow

Warsaw — The European Court of Justice has ordered Poland to immediately suspend lignite mining at Turow following a request from the Czech authorities over concerns that excavation was lowering groundwater in the area. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The Luxembourg court said...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Minister highlights Bangladesh’s lack of land for solar

A senior Bangladeshi politician has warned land shortages in the nation will continue to hold back solar power development until technological advances can reduce the physical footprint of PV projects. Speaking at the signing ceremony for a planned 100 MW solar farm in Feni district, junior power minister Nasrul Hamid...
Energy IndustryPV Tech

Nextracker to supply trackers for 766MWp solar project in Brazil

Mining company Vale has chosen Nextracker to supply its NX Horizon solar trackers for the Sol de Cerrado solar project in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. Featuring 17 sub-parks with a combined capacity of 766MWp, the plant will cost US$500 million and provide 13% of Vale’s energy needs in Brazil when operational. Initial construction will begin later this year, with the project scheduled for completion in 2022.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Plans for $1bn solar-powered green hydrogen and ammonia in Abu Dhabi

News is breaking of a plan to develop a $1 billion, solar-powered green hydrogen facility in Abu Dhabi which would use the energy storage gas to produce green ammonia. With specially-formed developer Helios Industry stating on its website it is at a “very advanced stage of developing their commercial scale production facility to produce green hydrogen,” English language Emirati newspaper The National this afternoon sketched out more details about the proposed fab.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

UAE to build $1 billion green ammonia facility in clean energy push

The UAE's Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi or KIZAD has announced plans to build a $1 billion green ammonia facility in the free zone targeting regional and international markets as OPEC's third-largest oil producer boosts investments in clean energy. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Jemena calls for renewable gas target

Australian energy infrastructure company said a renewable gas target could be a “crucial next step” towards achieving net-zero emissions in Australia by 2050. Australian energy infrastructure company, Jemena, has called for a renewable gas target at this year’s Australian Energy Week as a “crucial next step” towards achieving net-zero emissions in Australia by 2050, it said on May 25.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

Marubeni and EGCB to Jointly Develop Feni Solar Plant in Bangladesh

Marubeni Corporation (hereinafter, “Marubeni”) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (hereinafter, “MoU”) with Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh Limited (hereinafter, “EGCB”), an electricity and utility company owned by the Bangladesh Development Board (hereinafter, “BPDB”). The MoU is regarding the joint development of the 100MW Solar PV Power Plant Project in Chittagong, Feni, southeast of People’s Republic of Bangladesh (hereinafter, the “Project”).
Energy Industryrenewablesnow.com

Commissioning of 382.7-MW Dutch nearshore wind farm faces delay

May 25 (Renewables Now) - The 382.7-MW Fryslan nearshore wind park in the Frisian part of the Ijsselmeer Lake in the Netherlands will become fully operational after the summer season, later than the initial deadline, the project developer said today. Originally planned to go live before the summer, the project...