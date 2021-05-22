After long trip home, 14 days in a 'donga' with Vegemite and bitter tea

Back in early "COVID Days", my wife and I had planned on celebrating our 47th wedding anniversary by flying to Spain and walking the Camino de Santiago together, sometime in May of 2021. Well, May 2021 arrived and COVID is still here, so we had to make different plans. My wife decided she would love to spend some time in Charleston, South Carolina, so we started making plans. Originally we had planned on spending the 18th thru the the 20th of May there, but the start of my Golden Seniors summer bowling league was the 20th, and my wife didn't like the idea of rushing home on the 20th, so we changed the dates to the 17th thru the 19th. I made a reservation at the Charleston Grand Hotel, then noticed how many bad reviews they had for location and cleanliness, so I cancelled those reservations and made new ones at the Red Roof Inn Plus in Mt. Pleasant, just North of Charleston.