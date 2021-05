Warpaint’s latest single marks a return for the band after a nearly five-year hiatus. HBO caught wind of the track as it was developing and asked to use it in their show “Made for Love” compelling the band to complete it (and leading their label to request that it also be on their next album). “I tried some vocals and those came out really quickly and the lyrics fell together really quickly. It felt really good,” the band’s guitarist and singer Theresa ‘TT’ Wayman explained recently. Wayman says the new album should be released in 2022, and if the raw and grimy sound on “Lilys” is any indication of what’s to come, then we are in for a serious treat.