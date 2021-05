Indie folksters Wye Oak are back with the new single “TNT”. Over a wistful guitar riff, Jenn Wasner sings of passing time and personal growth, as Andy Stack provides the skipping percussion and rich keyboard atmospherics. In a statement, Wasner said, “‘TNT’ is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth. It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand the other, and reach some kind of equilibrium in spite of how different we all can be.”