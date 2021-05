The Basics every Data Enthusiast have to know about. As a data analyst, data engineer or data scientist, you often come into contact with data in JSON format. But also managers with an affinity for data or employees from different departments often get the opportunity to address an API and provide data for a dashboard or similar. Here, you often work in JSON format, so it can be useful to know the most basic things about it to get data quickly and easily into, for example, a Python DataFrame.