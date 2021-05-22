U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax rate of at least 15% in international talks
The U.S. has proposed that corporate around the world pay at least 15% tax on their earnings. The proposal comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate. It is part of a multilateral agreement to end what the U.S. Treasury calls a “race to the bottom” as nations compete with each other to slash corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational corporations.www.industryleadersmagazine.com