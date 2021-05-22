newsbreak-logo
U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax rate of at least 15% in international talks

By Anna Domanska
industryleadersmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. has proposed that corporate around the world pay at least 15% tax on their earnings. The proposal comes as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Group of 20 major economies seek an agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate. It is part of a multilateral agreement to end what the U.S. Treasury calls a “race to the bottom” as nations compete with each other to slash corporate tax rates in an effort to attract multinational corporations.

Businessuschamber.com

Raising the Corporate Tax Rate Will Damage Economic Recovery and Threaten Competitiveness

President Biden has proposed raising the corporate tax rate to 28% from its current 21% level. The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) lowered the rate from 35% to the present level, putting the U.S. in the middle of the pack with other developed nations and ensuring we were competitive in the global economy. Prior to that reduction, the U.S. was bleeding investment and jobs to other developed countries because our rate was so much higher than the average. The weighted average of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), an organization of developed nations, is currently 26.3%. When adding on the average state tax rates, the combined U.S. tax rate prior to TCJA was close to 40%. For comparison, China’s tax rate is 25% and Ireland’s is 12.5%. These key facts alone show why tax reform was badly needed. The strong economy prior to COVID-19 showed it was working.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

IMF Leader Praises US Global Corporate Tax Proposal

The IMF on Tuesday praised Washington's proposal for a minimum global tax rate of 15 percent on corporations, say it would unlock more resources for governments to invest in areas like education, health or infrastructure. While there have been proposals for setting the rate at as much as 21 percent,...
Income TaxThe Daily Star

US Treasury sees G7 backing for 15pc-plus global minimum tax

US Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo said he expects strong backing from G7 peers for Washington's proposed 15 per cent-plus global minimum corporate tax, which should help solidify support in the US Congress for domestic corporate tax legislation. "My sense is that you're going to see a lot of unified...
Congress & Courtsbloombergtax.com

Treasury’s Batchelder Aims to Bolster IRS, Opposes Digital Tax

President Joe Biden ’s pick to lead the Treasury Department’s tax policy efforts pledged to work with lawmakers on a bipartisan basis and be a strong advocate for the Internal Revenue Service. Lily Batchelder. , Biden’s nominee for assistant secretary for tax policy, appeared before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Financial World

Deputy US Treasury Chief attains G7 support for 15% plus global minimum corporate tax

Ahead of an in-person meet of G7 Finance Ministers scheduled to take place in London on June 4-5, Wally Adeyemo, the US Deputy Treasury Secretary, said in an interview with a press agency on Monday that he had had been signalled the G7 Finance Ministers would more likely to back a Biden Administration’s much-debated proposal to raise global minimum corporate tax more than 15 per cent.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Labour to force Commons vote on minimum global corporation tax rate

Labour is to force a vote in parliament on introducing a minimum global rate of tax on corporations to stop multinationals undercutting high street businesses.US president Joe Biden is pushing for the policy at the OECD and G7 levels but the UK government last week publicly signalled it was not on board.Britain is the only country in the G7 to openly stand against the plan, with Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan backing Mr Biden’s proposal.Many large corporations pay very low effective rates of tax and Mr Biden had originally suggested that they should pay a minimum of 21 per...
Economythewestonforum.com

Germany welcomes the US call to reduce the global corporate tax rate by 15%.

LONDON – Germany on Friday warmly welcomed the US proposal that companies around the world would be forced to pay at least 15% tax on their profits. The U.S. Treasury Department released its plans on Thursday, saying international negotiations should be ambitious – meaning the number could end up above 15%. The corporate tax rate in the United States is currently 21%, but President Joe Biden plans to raise it to 28% and wants higher tax rates in the rest of the world.
U.S. Politicstheohiostar.com

Biden Administration Proposes ‘More Realistic’ 15 Percent Global Corporate Tax Rate

The Biden administration proposed a minimum global corporate tax rate of 15%, but said it hoped world leaders would negotiate a more “ambitious” minimum rate. Treasury Department officials proposed the 15% minimum corporate tax rate during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) meeting on taxation Thursday. The meeting marked the initial discussions over a global minimum rate between nations after the Treasury Department had previously pushed for such a tax to stop the global “race to the bottom.”
Income TaxTaipei Times

US floats 15 percent global minimum tax

ENDING TAX COMPETITION: The proposed global corporate rate is lower than the Biden administration’s planned 21% tax on the overseas earnings of US companies. The US called for a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15 percent, less than the 21 percent rate it has proposed for the overseas earnings of US businesses — a level that some nations had said was excessive.