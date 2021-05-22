Leading Full Aggregation Protocol OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Support

Azure Health Bot empowers developers in healthcare organizations to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, compliant, conversational healthcare experiences at scale. It combines built-in medical intelligence with natural language capabilities to understand clinical terminology and can be easily customized to support clinical and operational use cases. The service enables healthcare organizations to comply with industry requirements, including HIPAA and HITRUST. For example, Trinity Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., caring for more than 30 million people across 22 states, has effectively utilized Azure Health Bot to make it easier for patients to quickly connect to the care they need.