newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Leading Full Aggregation Protocol OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Support

By chainwire
blockonomi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenOcean, the world’s first DeFi & CeFi full aggregator, is expanding its coverage of global markets by providing support for some of the largest languages by number of speakers and crypto users. OpenOcean users speaking Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Russian will be able to enjoy not only the best price with low fee while swapping on OpenOcean, but also website localization and native support staff for the respective languages on Discord channel.

blockonomi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Multi#Aggregation#Latin America#Launches#Service Providers#Global Strategy#Global Markets#Key Markets#Byi#Japanese#Spanish#Russian#English#Tron#Sho#Daomaker#Kyc#Openocean Openocean#First Defi Cefi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Technology
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
Public HealthLumia UK

Azure Health Bot adds eight new regions with additional language support, including India to support pandemic response

Azure Health Bot empowers developers in healthcare organizations to build and deploy artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, compliant, conversational healthcare experiences at scale. It combines built-in medical intelligence with natural language capabilities to understand clinical terminology and can be easily customized to support clinical and operational use cases. The service enables healthcare organizations to comply with industry requirements, including HIPAA and HITRUST. For example, Trinity Health, one of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., caring for more than 30 million people across 22 states, has effectively utilized Azure Health Bot to make it easier for patients to quickly connect to the care they need.
Electionszycrypto.com

Raze Protocol Announces UI Voting Campaign Ahead of Testnet Launch

Raze Protocol, a privacy protocol based on the Polkadot network, is launching a UI voting campaign to get users’ input ahead of testing their testnet. The network has gone through several processes such as the listing of its token RAZE on Uniswap, to reach the testnet stage. As part of...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Balancer protocol launches version 2 of its automated market maker

Balancer, a leading automated market maker, has launched version 2 of its protocol, promising faster speed, lower costs and improved liquidity. In addition to revamping the user interface, Balancer’s backend will provide more efficient routing for trades through “Protocol Vault.” The platform claims that this upgrade will reduce gas costs and produce better pricing mechanisms.
SoftwareCoinTelegraph

Liquefy launches Liquefy Labs to cultivate future Web 3.0 protocols

The incubation arm of the Asia-based crypto startup aims to cultivate the next-generation protocols that bridge the DeFi ecosystem and the real-world asset sector. With its in-house blockchain engineering team, a network of trusted investors, with the ability to provide bespoke marketing strategies, Liquefy Labs devotes all the necessary resources to projects being incubated.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Sogou Launched World's First AI Sign Language News Anchor

BEIJING, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sogou Inc. (SOGO) - Get Report ("Sogou" or "the Company"), an innovator in search and a leader in China's internet industry, announced its launch of world's first AI sign language news anchor in Chinese at 2021 Sohu Tech 5G & AI Conference held in Beijing on May 17 th.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Tag Protocol Launches Ways to Own and Monetize Hashtags as NFTs

Per the project’s roadmap, the Hashtag pre-registration and referral programs commenced on April 22, 2021, with Tagcoin staking, and hashtag performance oracles on track to be enabled by July 2021. Blockchain-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), Tag Protocol has introduced a new way to perpetually own and monetize social media Hashtags...
Restaurantsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Pizza Launches To Support Development

An initiative called Bitcoin Pizza has launched to enable local pizza restaurants to deliver Bitcoin-themed specialty pizzas in Bitcoin-branded boxes on Bitcoin Pizza Day, with profits going to support the Human Rights Foundation’s (HRF) Bitcoin developers fund. The offering is available in ten cities across the U.S., according to an...
Businesscryptopotato.com

SingularityNET Partners With Ocean Protocol Prior to the AI-Based DeFi Fund Launch

[Press Release – Amsterdam, Netherlands, 18th May 2021]. SingularityNET’s first DeFi spin-off project, SingularityDAO, is announcing today their partnership with leading decentralized data provider Ocean Protocol. The collaboration will see the OCEAN token’s inclusion in SingularityDAO’s index fund/investment portfolio. Moreover, SingularityDAO is designed to leverage AI at multiple levels: AI...
Businesszycrypto.com

Moma Protocol Launches IDO On Paid Ignition After Record Whitelist

Moma Procotol has announced it will be launching its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) on the Ignition Launchpad by Paid Network. The Moma Protocol allows users to create, manage and accelerate DeFi lending markets through a proprietary factor Protocol model. This model brings democracy, customisation and infinite liquidity to the DeFi lending markets.
Marketsbirminghamnews.net

The Lending Protocol Layer will launch at Pancakeswap and Lotus

Recently, Layer will go online on decentralized exchanges Pancakeswap and Lotus, the trading pairs is Layer-USDT. Users can participate in Layer mining by accessing the Pancakeswap through the Layer platform to provide liquidity for layer-USDT trade pairs. In addition, Layer will add BTC, ETH, DAI, LTS, BNB, BUSD and other mine pools to meet the lending and mining needs of more users.
Computersbeincrypto.com

Baldi.io Launches First Decentralized Synthetic Asset Protocol

Baldi Network, the world’s first decentralized synthetic asset issuance and transaction protocol on Huobi’s HECO chain, announced its release on May 17, 2021. It has been developed by the world’s leading blockchain developers, cryptographers, research scientists, and experts from finance backgrounds. Baldi enables the minting of synthetic assets that “mirror”...
Cell Phonesmultilingual.com

Google Launches App for Language Preservation

Google’s Arts & Culture team has recently launched Woolaroo, a new tool for learning and preserving Indigenous and vulnerable languages. Woolaroo is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android, and utilizes image detection technology to provide users with vocabulary words describing the various features of their environment in one of ten different target languages. The app is also open source, meaning that communities of speakers can edit and add to the app’s dictionary and improve the app’s ability to teach users the target language.
Computersaithority.com

Aurora Launches on NEAR Protocol, Providing Ethereum Layer-2 Experience

Aurora complements Ethereum by providing a seamless user experience, lower gas fees and faster transactions. Aurora, an Ethereum Layer-2 protocol that provides developers and users the experience of Ethereum on top of NEAR Protocol, a scalable blockchain-based developer platform, has officially launched. Aurora combines two pieces of technology to create a seamless experience: a full-featured Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) and a powerful cross-chain bridge. Developers can launch their Ethereum decentralized applications (dApps) on Aurora within minutes by linking to other Ethereum contracts and assets.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

WISeKey (WKEY) partners with Ocean Protocol to launch TrustedNFT.io,

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. "‹WISeKey International Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN) (WISeKey), a leading cyber security, IoT, and AI platform company, is collaborating with Ocean Protocol (Ocean) to launch TrustedNFT.io, a decentralized marketplace for physical paintings, sculptures, luxury watches, and other objects of value. The trusted NFT marketplace will include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to represent the physical work, combined with fungible tokens for more fluid price discovery and for staking on physical works.
Agriculturebitcoin.com

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Launches Decentralized Tools Dashboard

Yield Farming protocol DYP has launched its long-awaited DYP Tools. DYP Tools V1 is a decentralized tools dashboard built with features that will increase the use cases for DYP Token and the entire DeFi ecosystem. The tool dashboard serves as a liquidity locker for any DeFi project and protects the DeFi community by providing a decentralized trust score for all DeFi.
Cell PhonesMySanAntonio

HealthMatriX Announces GDPR Compliance and Adds Multi-Language Feature To Its Web & Mobile App

HONG KONG (PRWEB) May 25, 2021. HealthMatriX Technologies Ltd. recently launched three crucial updates for its MatriX-iPass™ platform, its end-to-end health pass solution aimed at ensuring a safe economic reopening. First, the platform is now GDPR-certified and is fully compliant with EU standards. Second, it has also been updated with a new configurable 5-step deployment process that would allow users to quickly deploy it in their system. Third, the platform’s web and mobile applications have been updated with new languages to enhance the ease-of-use for a number of non-native English speaking countries.
Economygroundalerts.com

Thales launches data protection services for multi-cloud environments

Thales Group, a French multinational giant that caters to aerospace, defense, transportation, and security markets, has recently announced the launch of new data protection solutions for Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web services to instill its role as a third-party multi-cloud data security provider. Since each cloud provider has...
Computersu.today

OpenOcean (OOE) Aggregator Launches Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian Versions

Pioneering aggregator of decentralized and centralized financial protocols, OpenOcean (OOE), introduces four new localizations to advance the user experience for crypto enthusiasts. OpenOcean (OOE) activates Chinese, Spanish, Japanese and Russian interfaces. According to the official announcement by the OpenOcean team, new versions have been activated for non-English speakers. Now OpenOcean...
InternetVentureBeat

Facebook and Microsoft launch PyTorch Enterprise Support Program

Facebook today announced the launch of the PyTorch Enterprise Support Program, which enables service providers to develop and offer tailored enterprise-grade support to their customers. Facebook says the new offering, built in collaboration with Microsoft, was created in direct response to feedback from PyTorch enterprise users developing models in production for mission-critical apps.