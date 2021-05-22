Leading Full Aggregation Protocol OpenOcean Launches Multi-Language Support
OpenOcean, the world’s first DeFi & CeFi full aggregator, is expanding its coverage of global markets by providing support for some of the largest languages by number of speakers and crypto users. OpenOcean users speaking Chinese, Japanese, Spanish and Russian will be able to enjoy not only the best price with low fee while swapping on OpenOcean, but also website localization and native support staff for the respective languages on Discord channel.blockonomi.com