Olympics-Sun Yang’s career on the line at appeal hearing

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The sporting future of swimmer Sun Yang, one of China’s most celebrated athletes, will be decided next week in Switzerland when his appeal against an eight-year doping ban is heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The hearing, which is scheduled to run from...

whtc.com
Sun Yang
Mack Horton
#Doping#Court Hearing#Federal Court#International Arbitration#Drug Court#Reuters#Cas#Fina#Videolink#Anti Chinese#Swimmer Sun Yang#Hong Kong#British Bronze Medallist#Gwangju#Hangzhou#World Championships#Tokyo#Athletes#Australian Horton
