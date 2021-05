On the golden anniversary of Chelsea’s first-ever continental triumph, it seems apt that the last two teams we are facing in this season’s Champions League are the same sides we beat in the semi-finals and final of the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1971. However, the order of our opponents has been flipped from 50 years ago when we overcame defending champions Manchester City 2-0 on aggregate in the last four before beating Real Madrid 2-1 in a replay of the final in Athens.