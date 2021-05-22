newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Science and Technology for Predicting …………… and Destruction – El Financiero

By Camelia Bacchus
smallcapnews.co.uk
 4 days ago

Scholar Rudolf E. Kalman in the 1960s published the results of his scientific research on the optimal estimation of the non-measurable parameters of a complex system directly in order to be able to directly estimate its development and even predict possible states. The Kalman filter, as it is often called, is an iterative algorithm that simply requires that the inherent noise of the observable measurements fall into the category of white noise, noble contrast, and zero mean.

www.smallcapnews.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Health Sciences#Real Science#Scientific Data#Research Scientists#Apollo#Track#Camcorders#Forecast Science#Destruction#Forecasting Systems#Data Scientists#Software Experts#Algorithm#Precision#Prediction#Specific Patterns#Mathematicians#Physicists#Potential Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Sciencenewsindiausa.com

Science, Technology & Innovation Crucial for the growth of National Economy

Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated National Technology Day by organizing a webinar on “Invention and Innovations: Flexible Engineering Materials”. Around 150 engineering college students from all over Punjab participated through virtual mode. Dr.Kushal Sen, Professor, Department of Textile Technology, IIT Delhi was the key speaker at the occasion. He said that Science, Technology & Innovation play a very important role in the growth of national economy. Innovation can be a new approach to a problem, a change in behavior, or a new way of using existing resources. Inventions do not happen every day, the innovations, however, may, he added. Further, fibers are beautiful flexible materials which can be engineered to produce highly attractive and useful products. Fibers possess unique characteristics and can be modified to introduce various functional properties to create various innovative products at scales varying from macro, to micro, or to nano levels.
Computerstheviolinchannel.com

Researchers Develop AI Technology Capable of Predicting Instrument Sounds

The research paper, titled "A Data-Driven Approach to Violinmaking," found that frequencies of the instrument can be predicted from its geometric parameters. This suggests that artificial intelligence can be used to project the sounds of the instrument. The researchers believe that discoveries from the study can be applied to traditional violin making.
Economygantnews.com

The Different Methods of Non-Destructive Inspection

Have you ever wondered what the different methods of non-destructive inspection are? Explore the most common methods and learn the advantages of each. Non-destructive inspection is an essential step in manufacturing. Through our techniques and technology for crafting components is ever-improving, there’s always a small chance of minor and hard-to-spot flaws. Occasionally hairline cracks and stress points can even exist within a seemingly sturdy and solid-looking part. To find these flaws, engineers use the different methods of non-destructive inspection. Many forms exist, but a few more common types include liquid penetration, ultrasonic, visual testing, and magnetic particle testing.
Technologytopwirenews.com

GAVS Technologies granted US Patent for Predicting Outages in an IT Environment

GAVS Technologies has been issued a patent by the US Patent Office in the field of AIOps. Zero Incident FrameworkTM (ZIFTM), an AIOps platform from GAVS Technologies, enables IT organizations to run their business-critical applications uninterrupted and reliably at all times. This outcome is achieved through proactive detection and resolution of high severity incidents in advance. The prediction methodology that ZIFTM has deployed to determine an outage in the IT environment using multiple data from multiple sources has been awarded the patent numbered US 10,965,541 B2.
ScienceNewswise

A "Horizon Strategy" Framework for Science and Technology Policy

Newswise — The current U.S. innovation model has in multiple respects fallen short in the face of today’s technology competition challenges, including from the state-sponsored technology strategy China is employing in support of its geopolitical objectives. In a new report, MITRE experts outline a framework for federal investment in science and technology.
Industrysynbiobeta.com

Veteran Technology Executive Joins Synthace to Accelerate its Mission to Revolutionize the Life Science Research Market

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Synthace Ltd, the cloud-based software platform for automating biological R&D, today announced the appointment of Guy Levy-Yurista as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member to guide Synthace through its next stage of growth. Levy-Yurista joins Synthace following a milestone year in which it grew sales by more than...
ScienceAxios

Axios Science

Thanks for reading Axios Science. This week we look at misinformation and vaccination, a brain–machine interface that translated imagined handwriting, the age of diamonds and more — in 1,430 words, about a 5-minute read. Send feedback and ideas to me at alison@axios.com. You can reach Eileen Drage O'Reilly at eileen@axios.com.
Berkeley, CANewswise

Science Snapshots

Deep Forest Soils Lose Carbon as Temperatures Climb. Study shows even the large, old, and presumably stable stores of soil carbon are vulnerable to warming and could form positive feedbacks to climate change. -By Julie Chao. A new study led by Berkeley Lab has provided the first physical evidence that...
Engineeringopenaccessgovernment.org

ATTRACT – Developing breakthrough technologies for science and society

The ATTRACT Consortium uses public funding to lower the intrinsic risk that breakthrough technology bears as it progresses. Identifying breakthrough technologies from fundamental research. In 2018, the European Commission (EC)’s Horizon 2020 Programme funded ATTRACT phase 1, which supported 170 breakthrough technology concepts in the domain of detection and imaging...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Machine learning approaches for feature engineering of the crystal structure: Application to the prediction of the formation energy of cubic compounds

In this study, we present a novel approach along with the needed computational strategies for efficient and scalable feature engineering of the crystal structure in compounds of different chemical compositions. This approach utilizes a versatile and extensible framework for the quantification of a three-dimensional (3-D) voxelized crystal structure in the form of 2-point spatial correlations of multiple atomic attributes and performs principal component analysis to extract the low-dimensional features that could be used to build surrogate models for material properties of interest. An application of the proposed feature engineering framework is demonstrated on a case study involving the prediction of the formation energies of crystalline compounds using two vastly different surrogate model building strategies - local Gaussian process regression and neural networks. Specifically, it is shown that the top 25 features (i.e., principal component scores) identified by the proposed framework serve as good regressors for the formation energy of the crystalline substance for both model building strategies.
Sciencearxiv.org

Light curve classification with recurrent neural networks for GOTO: dealing with imbalanced data

U. F. Burhanudin, J. R. Maund, T. Killestein, K. Ackley, M. J. Dyer, J. Lyman, K. Ulaczyk, R. Cutter, Y.-L. Mong, D. Steeghs, D. K. Galloway, V. Dhillon, P. O'Brien, G. Ramsay, K. Noysena, R. Kotak, R. P. Breton, L. Nuttall, E. Pallé, D. Pollacco, E. Thrane, S. Awiphan, P. Chote, A. Chrimes, E. Daw, C. Duffy, R. Eyles-Ferris, B. Gompertz, T. Heikkilä, P. Irawati, M. R. Kennedy, A. Levan, S. Littlefair, L. Makrygianni, D. Mata, Sánchez, S. Mattila, J. McCormac, D. Mkrtichian, J. Mullaney, U. Sawangwit, E. Stanway, R. Starling, P. Strøm, S. Tooke, K. Wiersema.
Agriculturenanowerk.com

The latest nanotechnology advances for agriculture

(Nanowerk Spotlight) Materials behave in unconventional ways at the nanoscale, and by combining knowledge of biology, chemistry, and nanotechnology, we can achieve the unimaginable. Nanotechnology has the potential to revolutionize agriculture and food systems. Our agricultural system has been facing many challenges with the growing population and the adverse effects...
Sciencearxiv.org

Autonomous Kinetic Modeling of Biomass Pyrolysis using Chemical Reaction Neural Networks

Modeling the burning processes of biomass such as wood, grass, and crops is crucial for the modeling and prediction of wildland and urban fire behavior. Despite its importance, the burning of solid fuels remains poorly understood, which can be partly attributed to the unknown chemical kinetics of most solid fuels. Most available kinetic models were built upon expert knowledge, which requires chemical insights and years of experience. This work presents a framework for autonomously discovering biomass pyrolysis kinetic models from thermogravimetric analyzer (TGA) experimental data using the recently developed chemical reaction neural networks (CRNN). The approach incorporated the CRNN model into the framework of neural ordinary differential equations to predict the residual mass in TGA data. In addition to the flexibility of neural-network-based models, the learned CRNN model is fully interpretable, by incorporating the fundamental physics laws, such as the law of mass action and Arrhenius law, into the neural network structure. The learned CRNN model can then be translated into the classical forms of biomass chemical kinetic models, which facilitates the extraction of chemical insights and the integration of the kinetic model into large-scale fire simulations. We demonstrated the effectiveness of the framework in predicting the pyrolysis and oxidation of cellulose. This successful demonstration opens the possibility of rapid and autonomous chemical kinetic modeling of solid fuels, such as wildfire fuels and industrial polymers.
Computersarxiv.org

AdaGCN:Adaptive Boosting Algorithm for Graph Convolutional Networks on Imbalanced Node Classification

The Graph Neural Network (GNN) has achieved remarkable success in graph data representation. However, the previous work only considered the ideal balanced dataset, and the practical imbalanced dataset was rarely considered, which, on the contrary, is of more significance for the application of GNN. Traditional methods such as resampling, reweighting and synthetic samples that deal with imbalanced datasets are no longer applicable in GNN. Ensemble models can handle imbalanced datasets better compared with single estimator. Besides, ensemble learning can achieve higher estimation accuracy and has better reliability compared with the single estimator. In this paper, we propose an ensemble model called AdaGCN, which uses a Graph Convolutional Network (GCN) as the base estimator during adaptive boosting. In AdaGCN, a higher weight will be set for the training samples that are not properly classified by the previous classifier, and transfer learning is used to reduce computational cost and increase fitting capability. Experiments show that the AdaGCN model we proposed achieves better performance than GCN, GraphSAGE, GAT, N-GCN and the most of advanced reweighting and resampling methods on synthetic imbalanced datasets, with an average improvement of 4.3%. Our model also improves state-of-the-art baselines on all of the challenging node classification tasks we consider: Cora, Citeseer, Pubmed, and NELL.
Physicsarxiv.org

Analysis of photon characteristics in anticorrelation of a Hong-Ou-Mandel dip for on-demand quantum correlation control

Over the last several decades, quantum entanglement has been intensively studied for potential applications in quantum information science. The Hong-Ou-Mandel (HOM) dip is the most important test tool for direct proof of entanglement between paired photons, whose coincidence detection results in anticorrelation due to photon bunching on a beam splitter. Although anticorrelation is due to destructive quantum interference between paired photons, a wavelength-sensitive interference fringe has never been observed in any HOM-type experiments. Here, a typical HOM dip is investigated for entangled photon pairs generated by parametric down conversion processes (SPDC) to understand fundamental physics of anticorrelation. In addition, a pure coherence optics-based Hong-Ou-Mandel scheme is proposed and analyzed for general understanding of anticorrelation in an interferometric system. This study sheds light on deterministic quantum correlation control and opens the door to potential applications of on-demand quantum information science.
Computersarxiv.org

Model-Constrained Deep Learning Approaches for Inverse Problems

Deep Learning (DL), in particular deep neural networks (DNN), by design is purely data-driven and in general does not require physics. This is the strength of DL but also one of its key limitations when applied to science and engineering problems in which underlying physical properties (such as stability, conservation, and positivity) and desired accuracy need to be achieved. DL methods in their original forms are not capable of respecting the underlying mathematical models or achieving desired accuracy even in big-data regimes. On the other hand, many data-driven science and engineering problems, such as inverse problems, typically have limited experimental or observational data, and DL would overfit the data in this case. Leveraging information encoded in the underlying mathematical models, we argue, not only compensates missing information in low data regimes but also provides opportunities to equip DL methods with the underlying physics and hence obtaining higher accuracy. This short communication introduces several model-constrained DL approaches (including both feed-forward DNN and autoencoders) that are capable of learning not only information hidden in the training data but also in the underlying mathematical models to solve inverse problems. We present and provide intuitions for our formulations for general nonlinear problems. For linear inverse problems and linear networks, the first order optimality conditions show that our model-constrained DL approaches can learn information encoded in the underlying mathematical models, and thus can produce consistent or equivalent inverse solutions, while naive purely data-based counterparts cannot.
Computersarxiv.org

Learning Generative Prior with Latent Space Sparsity Constraints

We address the problem of compressed sensing using a deep generative prior model and consider both linear and learned nonlinear sensing mechanisms, where the nonlinear one involves either a fully connected neural network or a convolutional neural network. Recently, it has been argued that the distribution of natural images do not lie in a single manifold but rather lie in a union of several submanifolds. We propose a sparsity-driven latent space sampling (SDLSS) framework and develop a proximal meta-learning (PML) algorithm to enforce sparsity in the latent space. SDLSS allows the range-space of the generator to be considered as a union-of-submanifolds. We also derive the sample complexity bounds within the SDLSS framework for the linear measurement model. The results demonstrate that for a higher degree of compression, the SDLSS method is more efficient than the state-of-the-art method. We first consider a comparison between linear and nonlinear sensing mechanisms on Fashion-MNIST dataset and show that the learned nonlinear version is superior to the linear one. Subsequent comparisons with the deep compressive sensing (DCS) framework proposed in the literature are reported. We also consider the effect of the dimension of the latent space and the sparsity factor in validating the SDLSS framework. Performance quantification is carried out by employing three objective metrics: peak signal-to-noise ratio (PSNR), structural similarity index metric (SSIM), and reconstruction error (RE).
EngineeringNewswise

Argonne researchers using artificial intelligence to shape the future of science

Newswise — Artificial intelligence is being called ​“the next generation of the way we do science.” At Argonne, researchers are leveraging the lab’s state-of-the-art-facilities and unparalleled expertise to shape the very future of science. While artificial intelligence (AI) is already part of our daily lives in countless ways — from...