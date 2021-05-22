newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles News: Football Outsiders projects a bottom 8 finish for Philadelphia in 2021

By Brandon Lee Gowton
bleedinggreennation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... 2022 NFL draft order projections: Predicting top 10 picks, why the Jets will have No. 1 - ESPN+. 8. Philadelphia Eagles. A team that looked deep across the board a year ago now looks just all-around drained on both offense and defense. Some players aged. Some are gone. Some were never as good as expected. The Eagles don’t project to be particularly terrible in any area. They just don’t project to be good anywhere, either. Philadelphia’s projections for offense, defense and special teams all fall between 23rd and 26th in the league. On offense, there are questions about whether Jalen Hurts can truly mature into an NFL-level passer. On defense, the front line is still strong, but the linebacker corps is very weak and there are questions in the secondary, where a number of young defensive backs never quite developed as expected. Best-case scenario: Hurts has a strong year, with Jalen Reagor developing in his second season and DeVonta Smith exploding onto the league as a rookie. Darius Slay has a big season shutting down the opponent’s top receiver, and the quality of the defensive line makes up for questions in the rest of the secondary. Plus, the Eagles finally have good health after a couple of years struggling with injuries. If the Dallas offense and Washington defense don’t produce as advertised, the Eagles then could win the NFC East. [BLG Note: FO has the Giants getting two picks in the first six picks with NYG at No. 4 and the Bears at No. 6.]

www.bleedinggreennation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Jaylen Waddle
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Eugene Chung
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Outsiders#American Football#The Eagles#Cowboys#Patriots Football#Nfl Football#League Football#Eagles News#Giants#Nyg#Steelers#Wake Forest#Chargers#Boston Globe#Espn#Washington Football Team#Apple#Nfl People#Quarterbacks#Nfl Draft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLzonecoverage.com

Free Agents the Vikings Could Still Bring In

After the draft last weekend, the Minnesota Vikings roster seems pretty set. With most position groups having their starters established, they will go into OTAs and training camp with a pretty good idea of what the roster will look like. But it doesn’t mean that the 2021 Vikings are a...
NFLvikings.com

Top Non-Division Matchups on Vikings 2021 Schedule

EAGAN, Minn. — The Vikings 2021 schedule was announced yesterday, and games are surely being circled on the calendar already. But what about some deeper battles to look forward to?. There will be plenty of those, too, especially now that the league has expanded to a 17-game schedule. Check out...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Vikings move down to take Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings were rewarded for their calculated gamble Thursday night, landing offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw after a nine-spot slide down the NFL draft board. Now they're banking on blocking for Kirk Cousins being a less risky proposition. The Vikings took Darrisaw out of Virginia Tech...
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hoping bigger is better, Vikings bulk up along O-line during NFL draft

The moment stood out for its candor, near the end of a stretch in the NFL calendar not known for forthrightness: After the Vikings selected Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis with the 86th overall pick in the draft on Friday night, college scouting director Jamaal Stephenson said the third-rounder was the product of marching orders that had come from Mike Zimmer more than six months ago.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Draft Review

Wrapping up the 2021 NFL draft, the Vikings finish with a large haul of rookies to show in the Minnesota Vikings 2021 NFL Drat review. Immediately making noise in the first round, general manager Rick Spielman attacked other teams’ needs, stockpiling picks when he could. This advantageous approach netted the Vikings a total of eleven picks throughout the seven round affair. Desperate to repair a defense that failed to meet expectations, Minnesota also looked to address a line that had problems keeping Kirk Cousins upright. With much appeal throughout the crowded Viking draft class, Minnesota looks to turn it around in 2021 with these selections:
NFLvikings.com

Tech, Trust & Trade Part of Vikings Landing Christian Darrisaw

EAGAN, Minn. — The first time Rick Spielman spoke directly with Christian Darrisaw was Thursday night after Minnesota decided to draft the left tackle out of Virginia Tech. One could consider that quite a leap of full-steam-ahead faith by an NFL general manager on a prospect and definitely out of the norm, but pandemic disruptions of the NFL Scouting Combine steered Spielman toward a combination of tech and trust.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Territory Journey

Rick Spielman, Mike Zimmer and the Vikings entered the free agency period with one goal in mind, rebuild the 28th ranked defense in the NFL during the 2020 season. The first step was to add quality to the trenches and help the struggles with stopping the run, an issue that was displayed on national television on Christmas Day when Saints RB Alvin Kamara scored six rushing touchdowns. The Vikings allowed 52 points and 267 rushing yards to New Orleans in one of the worst defeats in franchise history.
NFLPioneer Press

Mike Zimmer to return to Cincinnati in Vikings’ 2021 season opener

The NFL didn’t waste any time in scheduling Mike Zimmer’s return to the city where he previously coached. It was announced Wednesday morning that the Vikings will open the 2021 season at Cincinnati at noon on Sept. 12 in a game televised by Fox. It will mark their first regular-season appearance there since 2013 and their first since Zimmer became Minnesota’s head coach in 2014 after six seasons as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator.
NFLbatonrougenews.net

Vikings Open 2021 Regular Season on Road vs. Bengals in Week 1

EAGAN, Minn. - The Vikings will kick off the 2021 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. Minnesota's season opener is on Sept. 12, with kickoff slated for noon (CT) on FOX. The game was announced by FOX 9's Hobie Artigue during an exclusive window...
NFLJamestown Sun

Vikings’ Mike Zimmer optimistic plenty of veterans will report Monday for offseason drills

Plenty of veterans are expected to be on hand when the Vikings on Monday begin full-squad voluntary on-field offseason workouts. Vikings players released a statement April 19 saying “many of us” will skip such workouts this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but wide receiver Justin Jefferson said last Tuesday that “most of the guys are attending.” On Saturday, Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer offered further indication that will be the case.
NFLchatsports.com

Vikings Skyrocket Bleacher Report’s Defensive Power Rankings

The 2020 Minnesota Vikings defense bottomed out in an unforeseen fashion for Mike Zimmer. Before 2020, Minnesota’s defense was the second-best in the NFL from a points-allowed standpoint under Zimmer, trailing only the New England Patriots from 2014 to 2019. Zimmer’s defense surrendered an average of 19.5 points per game...
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

3 Reasons to Believe in the 2021 Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have had a busy off-season trying to improve on things from 2020. In many ways, the Vikings have had a spectacular few months, and should be well on their way to the postseason once again. Here are 3 reasons you should believe in the Vikings in 2021:
NFLskornorth.com

Zulgad: Playoff bound? Game-by-game predictions for the Vikings’ 2021 schedule

If the Vikings are going to rebound from a 7-9 finish in 2020 and return to the playoffs, they are likely going to need a strong finish to the regular season. The NFL released its schedule on Wednesday evening and the Vikings learned they will play their final four games against NFC opponents and three of four against NFC North foes. So how will the Vikings fare with a revamped defense and what should be an improved offensive line for Kirk Cousins?
NFLDaily Norseman

Vikings Defense: Fully Armed and Operational

The Vikings defense limped through the season last year, disappointing early and often during the season before being blown up against the Saints on Christmas day last year. They gave up 52 points before a national audience that afternoon, and suffered the worst year-end ranking in points allowed (29th) in Mike Zimmer’s career as either a defensive coordinator or head coach- giving up the most points (475) a Zimmer defense has ever allowed.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Vikings mailbag: Linebacker change coming in 2022? Taking stock of NFC North?

Thank you for submitting questions for this week's Vikings mailbag. You can always send questions to @Andrew_Krammer on Twitter orandrew.krammer@startribune.com, and find answers here or on the Access Vikings podcast. Let's get to it. Q: Is the Chazz Surratt pick a signal of their plans with Anthony Barr? — @joel...