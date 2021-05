Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday carried out her first major engagement since the funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. Opening a new session of Parliament, Her Majesty, in a poignant moment, sat alone on a Throne in the House of Lords. Her late husband had accompanied her for decades and had typically been seated beside her in the Consort's Throne as she delivered her speech. However, in more recent years, her oldest son, Prince Charles, occupied the Consort's Throne alongside his mother.