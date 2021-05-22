newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

New Osceola football coach gets spring win vs. Edgewater

By Orlando Sentinel
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Edgewater head coach Cameron Duke and all of his assistant coaches had talked to the team after its 18-13 loss to Osceola in Friday’s spring football game, Duke took aside junior quarterback Chase Carter. Duke wanted to make sure his future first-time starter wasn’t fazed by an up-and-down effort...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Thomas Aquinas
Person
Chase Carter
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Junior Football#Duke Football#St Thomas#The Eagles#Quarterback#New Osceola#Kowboys#Spring#State Championship Game#Seminole
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, AL247Sports

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley commits to Auburn

Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley, swayed by a thin QB room and the chance to compete for a stating job at Auburn, announced Monday he will be part of first-year coach Bryan Harsin’s program as a transfer. "I felt like God led me to do this," Finley told Auburn Undercover...
Evans, GAWRDW-TV

Knights making progress with new coach in spring practice

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The high school football season is still months away. Unlike last year, programs are able to have spring practices and games, which is a huge benefit to programs with new coaches. Harlem native Barrett Davis is still getting settled in his new role as head coach...
SportsPosted by
Enid News and Eagle

Chisholm names new football, basketball coach

Chisholm has announced the hiring of Lyle Welsh as the head football coach and Cole Hibler as the boys head basketball coach. Welsh is coming off a short stint as an assistant coach for Oklahoma Bible Academy. Welsh retired from coaching in 2003, after winning state titles with both Fairview and Pond Creek–Hunter.
Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

VCHS Appoints Head Football Coach, Names New Athletic Director

Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head football coach. Mr. Tommy Minton has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic football program for the 2021-2022 school year. Mrs. Kayla Vicknair, who currently serves as assistant athletic director will assume the role of athletic director for the upcoming school year.
Georgia Statedawgpost.com

CBS Makes a Call on Georgia Bulldogs & Florida Gators

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs’ annual game with the Florida Gators will be on national TV on CBS the network announced on Wednesday. The move was expected. As usual, the game between the rivals will kick off at 3:30. CBS also announced doubleheaders on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Bulldogs make a trip to Auburn. CBS will likely select Alabama-Texas A&M for the 8:00 PM game that night.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Alliance selects Tim Goodman as new football coach

For the second time since 2015, Alliance went outside the school district to select a new football coach. Tim Goodman, a Copley native and Walsh University graduate, was hired as the new Aviators' coach, succeeding Seth Whiting, following school board approval during a special meeting Tuesday evening. "I've always wanted...
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Coach or no coach, spring practice goes on

Head coach or no head coach, the show goes on for the Griffin High football team, which is in the middle of spring practice as the school tries to find the Bears next head coach. “So far, at this point, it’s really just taking it day by day and just...
Radford, VAWSLS

Radford settles on familiar area name for new football coach

Radford, Va. – Michael Crist returned to the NRV Monday, where his football roots took hold as a young boy. Crist was officially introduced as the Radford Bobcats new head football coach. Crist grew up in nearby Blacksburg, where his father was the head coach of the Bruins for four decades. During that time, he was friends with Norman Lineburg, the legendary Radford head coach for 37 years. It was the Lineburg family who Crist turned to, to discuss the job.
Aiken County, SCPosted by
Aiken Standard

Midland Valley names Chaptman new head football coach

Midland Valley High School has named Camden defensive coordinator Earl Chaptman its new head football coach, according to tweets Tuesday night from Chaptman and the Mustangs' athletics account. Chaptman spent the past four years at Camden, which has been one of Class AAA's elite programs recently. After going 3-9 in...
FootballVictoria Advocate

Nixon-Smiley seeks new head football coach

Nixon-Smiley will begin the 2021 season with a new head football coach. Pablo Ybarra has announced that he is retiring. Ybarra was the head coach at Nixon-Smiley for three seasons. The Mustangs went 7-23 during Ybarra’s tenure and made one playoff appearance. Nixon-Smiley had a 3-6 record last season and...
Manitou Springs, COPosted by
9NEWS

Manitou Springs wins 2A spring football championship in 2OT

PUEBLO, Colo. — The state championship came down to one final play. Manitou Springs and Flatirons Academy battled it out in the Class 2A spring football state title game at CSU-Pueblo on Friday afternoon. But after the fight wore on into a second overtime, the Bison made a decision to win or go home on a point-after attempt.
Port Washington, WIozaukeepress.com

Port soccer gets busy under new coach

It has been a fast introduction to this year’s spring soccer season for new coach Kyle Quintell and the Port Washington High School girls’ team. The Pirates played four games in five days last week and are 2-2. “It definitely challenged our fitness level,” Quintell said, adding the busy schedule...
Washington, IAkciiradio.com

Washington Names Ehret New Football Coach

The search for a new head football coach at Washington High School is no more, as the school recently announced Nick Ehret will be the new head man for the orange and black. The current Highland boys’ track coach is a 2004 North Mahaska graduate that brings over a decade of coaching experience with him. He previously was an assistant from 2010-2015 at his alma mater for his father, Hall of Fame coach Steve Ehret before having a brief stint as head coach at Cardinal of Eldon in 2016 and then leading Central Lee from 2017-2019. Ehret tells KCII Sports he’s ready to hit the ground running. “It is great to come into an established program with winning tradition, a great coaching staff, and boys that have been there. I am excited for the opportunity to coach the game and build on what is already here. I told the boys I am not going to make a bunch of changes. The offense is going to stay the same and a lot of the defensive schemes already in place are very similar to what I run and believe in. I am a new set of eyes coming in and might bring a new wrinkle here or there, but the main foundation is already built.”
Manitou Springs, COKKTV

Manitou Springs wins 2A football crown in double overtime thriller

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One play, two measly yards, decided a state champion. When the dust settled, it was the green-clad Mustangs faithful storming the field. Manitou Springs stuffed a two-point attempt in double overtime, winning the 2A football state championship game 31-30 over Flatirons Academy Thursday at CSU-Pueblo’s Thunderbowl. Manitou Springs junior Jesse Jorstad made the championship-saving tackle, stopping Flatirons at the 1-yard line on the deciding conversion attempt.
Footballwfft.com

Guy Lee introduced as new South Side football coach

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Guy Lee was officially introduced as the new South Side football coach on Tuesday. A Decatur native, Lee takes over for Roosevelt Norfleet, who stepped down after seven seasons leading the Archers in February. South Side was 2-9 this past season, and 10-63 in its...
Ardmore, ALPosted by
The Decatur Daily

Ardmore hires Snider as new head football coach

ARDMORE — Former Athens defensive coordinator Jonathan Snider is the new head coach at Ardmore. Snider replaces P.J. Wright, who left to become head coach at Saint Clair County. The Tigers’ new boss has been defensive coordinator at Athens for the last nine years. Before that he coached nine years...