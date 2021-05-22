newsbreak-logo
5 Things To Know: County Chair Attacks CMS Superintendent Over Funding Plan

By Ryan Pitkin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty Chair Attacks CMS Superintendent Over Funding Plan. Following days of public debate over a controversial county plan to withhold funds from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) until the district can formulate a plan to address inequity in student achievement, Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners chair George Dunlap lit into CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston on Sunday, stating that he landed his role because “nobody else would come to CMS.”

