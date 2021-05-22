newsbreak-logo
Letters to the Editor: Oakland A's deserve a change in ownership

By San Francisco Chronicle readers
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegarding “Reject the plan” (Letters, May 15): What does a private subsidy for the Oakland A’s new ballpark mean? Does it mean private enterprise is going to pay for a new stadium and condos and office buildings totaling almost $11 billion? That doesn’t sound like a subsidy, but rather an investment in the community. The letter to the editor is confusing when applying the term “subsidy” to the whole project. One can argue that the infrastructure around Jack London Square is a bad idea or that the Coliseum site is better, but we should be clear about our arguments. Frankly, the solution for many A’s and non-A’s fans may only occur with a change in A’s ownership.

