Ezgjan Alioski will not be signing for Galatasaray after all this summer after a report revealed three reasons why the move is now unlikely to go through. Alioski has played 35 times for Leeds this season and is very much a trusted member of Bielsa’s side. Indeed, he enjoyed one of his best games of the season last weekend as he snuffed out the threat of Gareth Bale against Tottenham. However, the versatile star is out of contract in just around six weeks time.