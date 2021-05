At this point, every Rihanna outfit is a case study in casual-cool dressing, from sheer lingerie to a tracksuit with heels. Her latest look, however, may be the definitive lesson in both color coordination and maximal style. This week, the singer was photographer out in Los Angeles with a brand new pixie cut and the perfect effortlessly cool outfit to go along with it. Not only did she wear sunglasses at night, she matched the frames to a white cutout top, a pair of pointy-toed pumps, and a white protective face mask. But the ensemble's finishing pieces — the blue coat and green tie-dye pants — were the true test of Rihanna's color coordination prowess. And to top it off, the Fenty founder rocked a bold rep lip, along with minimal jewelry.