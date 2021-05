If you are at all into beverages, you know that hard seltzer is continuing to have a serious moment. The idea is simple: hard seltzer is pretty much just fizzy water with alcohol in it, and supermarket aisles are filling up with offerings as everyone from huge brands to small craft purveyors gets into the hard seltzer game. But with such abundance, it can be paralyzing to look at what is available and figure out what to buy.