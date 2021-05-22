newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach, FL

House design OK’d for sold-out subdivision in Palm Beach’s Estate Section

Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt took three months, a major revision and multiple tweaks, but the Architectural Commission finally blessed the design of a new house to be built on the largest lot in the subdivision that was once part of the late billionaire John Kluge’s estate in Palm Beach. At its most recent...

www.palmbeachdailynews.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Palm Beach, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subdivision#Road House#Architecture Design#Clearing House#The Architectural Board#The Estate Section#Oceanfront House#Garage#Town Approval#Courthouse Records#Architect Harold Smith#Commissioners#Sir Peter Wood#Broker Christian Angle#Refine Windows#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Politics
Related
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Designer Snyder sells landmarked office-residence in Palm Beach

The building at 209 Phipps Plaza was designed in the 1920s and is part of a designated historic district. With plans to open a new studio nearby, interior designer Scott Snyder has parted with the 1926 building in Phipps Plaza that for nearly two decades served as his Palm Beach home and office.
Palm Beach, FLpalmbeachillustrated.com

The Royal Poinciana Plaza

Join Let’s Get Social PB, and our special hostesses Katrina Aronson Consulting and Stacey Leuliette from The Scout Guide Palm Beach for our first Healthy Moves | Healthy Minds Series You’ll be treated to a yoga practice led by Holly Weston of The Yoga Society. Sips & Bites will be provided and Katrina and Stacey will be hosting a candid conversation about the importance of taking care of your mental health. Katrina Aronson is a marketing and strategy coach for…
Plantation, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Plantation restaurant ordered shut four times for roach infestations, rodent poop

A giant infestation of hundreds of rodent droppings, live and dead cockroaches forced state inspectors to shut down Thai Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar in Plantation not once but four consecutive times last week. Meanwhile, Palm Beach eateries Strathmore Bagels & Deli in Wellington and TaOne Asian Fusion in Lake Worth were also temporarily ordered shut for live flies, rodent droppings and one ...
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Preservation Foundation to plant butterfly-friendly natives outside police station

The large garden boxes that sit outside the Palm Beach Police Department on South County Road will soon bloom with a variety of new environmentally friendly plants. The project is headed by the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach. The first phase includes removing the existing palm trees from the 18-foot beds, which was done earlier this week by landscape company Total Maintenance Environmental Services.
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Chabad House gets $1M to open island's first Jewish preschool

Chabad House has received a $1 million donation to launch the first Jewish preschool on the island. Eric and and Svetlana Silverman of Lantana, longtime members of Chabad, recently made the donation to jumpstart the opening of Alef Preschool of Palm Beach, said Hindel Levitin, founder of the preschool. The...
Palm Beach County, FLwflx.com

Palm Beach County hosting pop-up vaccination site in Lantana

Now that children ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Palm Beach County health leaders are trying to make the process as easy as possible. The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is hosting a pop-up vaccination clinic this week from Monday through Friday at 1250 Southwinds Drive in Lantana from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

West Palm Beach-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: A remarkable Palm Beach-style home-in-the-sky with stunning panoramic views to the east, west and north. Recently renovated with the finest of materials by renowned designer Scott Snyder.Private, secured elevator lobby just for this unit.A full-service building with heated morning & afternoon pools, state-of-the-art gym, tennis, valet parking.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Clive Stuart-Findlay, Sotheby's Intl. Realty, Inc. ( at 561-659-3555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDU0NjQwNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Marvelous view from this original 3 br 2 bath condo at the Consulate. Transform this spacious floor plan into your dream home. Unobstructed view of the Banyan Cay golf club. Internet and cable included with maintenance, Concierge service, heated pool and hot tub, exercise, saunas, community room, tennis, pickleball, basketball net, gated and secure. Golf membership is optional. Can be viewed Tues & Thurs 12-4; Sat & Sun 1-4. Close to shopping, airport, interstate, beaches, Kravis Center, PB Outlets, Palm Beach.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Mim Hochman, Century 21 America's Choice/WPB at 561-689-6339</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY1NDc4NCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Presenting the only new custom home available on Palm Beach Island with one of the highest elevations, 175' of direct ocean front and on 1.14 acres. This Modern, Classic Bermuda inspired estate boasts over 18,000 SF. The spacious 7 bedroom home has views of the ocean from almost every room and includes gourmet dual kitchens, expansive living, dining, and entertaining areas, a private direct oceanfront office, and expansive loggias with endless ocean views. The basement includes a 4,000 bottle custom wine cellar, theater room with a bar, and professional grade fitness center. The 2 bedroom, 2 bath guest house has a gracious great room and terrace with garden views and gourmet kitchen. The grounds will include a private entry gate on North Ocean Boulevard that will open to a<p><strong>For open house information, contact Chris Deitz, William Raveis South Florida at 561-655-6570</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY5MzQ3MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Luxury, move-in ready 2br/2ba, 3rd floor corner unit condo. With wrap-around balcony and stunning views of Clear Lake, this unique condo features a loft style design with exposed concrete 10-foot high ceilings and beautiful views throughout the unit, open floor plan w. large impact windows and doors allowing for lots of natural light, sleek kitchen w. premium wood cabinetry and modern lighting, garage parking. Located just west of CityPlace, this 15-story building offers amazing sunset views over Clear Lake and the beautiful skyline of downtown WPB. The Edge is a modern building with abundant modern amenities including a 24-hour attended lobby w. security cameras throughout, common area wi-fi, heated Olympic-sized pool & spa / sun deck w. more breathtaking views, 5300sqft clubhouse....<p><strong>For open house information, contact Paul Portugal, Paradise Real Estate Intl at 561-203-6200</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQmVhY2hlc01MUyUyMC8lMjBGbGV4bWxzLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVJNTFNGTC1SWC0xMDY4NTMxMiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>
Palm Beach County, FLcbs12.com

Palm Beach County COVID Compliance Team now defunct

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County's COVID Compliance Team is no longer active, according to local officials. In September, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended fines and penalties relating to COVID-19 mandates -- officially ending the county's ability to enforce the rules. Back then, the County's COVID Compliance Team was still going out and educating businesses and individuals who did not comply with local ordinances including mask mandates, but now that the state mask mandate is lifted, officials say the team is no longer needed.
West Palm Beach, FLPosted by
West Palm Beach Voice

A job on your schedule? These West Palm Beach positions offer flexible hours

Check out these West Palm Beach-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Part-Time Personal Assistant; 2. Outside Sales Representative - B2B; 3. Client Service Representative; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Retail Merchandiser; 6. Sales Assistant Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 7. Sales Coordinator Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$47/Hr;
Palm Beach, FLonekingslane.com

Pretty Pastels in Palm Beach

When designer Caroline Rafferty’s friends Melanie Charlton Fowler of Clos-ette and her husband, Jordan, came to her, they had a specific vision. They wanted Lyford Cay meets Palm Beach. Caroline, a House Beautiful Next Wave designer, was down for the challenge. “Melanie had the whole thing in her head imagined...
Palm Beach, FLPalm Beach Daily News

Town of Palm Beach OKs unleashed dogs on some beaches early in the day

Unleashed dogs may again be allowed during early morning hours on some beaches thanks to a petition from some neighbors in the area. At the monthly meeting Tuesday, Town Council members unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance that would modify the town code to permit dogs off their leashes from dawn until 9 a.m on the public beaches between Wells Road and Sunset Avenue.
Florida Stateveronews.com

Exceptional, spacious River Club estate is ‘pure Florida’

The beautiful estate at 1327 River Club Dr. overlooks a picturesque stretch of the Indian River Lagoon in the charming River Club community. With architecture informed by The Breakers – Palm Beach’s legendary Renaissance Revival-style resort hotel – this expansive beauty sits gracefully on a thick carpet of green, in the verdant embrace of lush, meticulously designed tropical landscaping.
Palm Beach, FLcbs12.com

Local students help clean up Phipps Ocean Park in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Friends of Palm Beach had some help Saturday morning cleaning up Phipps Ocean Park. Oxbridge Academy students were shown the correct way to collect, dispose and manage the trash and medical waste. They were educated about the critical issue of trash and microplastics and their impact on wildlife in the oceans.
Palm Beach, FLwaterfront-properties.com

South Beach Wine and Food Festival – Palm Beach & Broward Counties

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival hits the beach and other spots throughout Palm Beach and Broward County. Tons of different dinners, parties, and wine tastings to choose from in various fun spots in Southeast Florida. The festival, which runs from Thursday, May 20, to Sunday, May 23, will...