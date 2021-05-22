Free agent Vitor Pereira targeted by Wolves

Finding a replacement guarantee for Jordi Alba has become one of the priorities in Barça's renewal for the 2021/22 season. The initial idea of ​​the club was to raise Alejando Balde to the first team, a 17-year-old youth squad in whom there is a lot of confidence in the future, but Koeman's words after the end of the league have made a dent in Can Barça and plans seem to have changed. “We have to improve the squad. There are very old players and other very young players who must learn,” said the coach. For this reason, Barça has launched itself on the market to raise the competitive level of the squad and, As confirmed by AS, he has his eye on Owen Wijndal, a 21-year-old left-hander from AZ Alkmaar who has been cited by Frank de Boer among those shortlisted to go to the next European Championship..