Premier League

Free agent Vitor Pereira targeted by Wolves

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Olympiakos coach Vitor Pereira is firming as a candidate to replace Nuno at Wolves. Nuno will step down as Wolves manager at the end of this season, the club announced on Friday. Pereira, who also spent two years in charge of Fenerbahce, is among the favoured candidates for the...

www.tribalfootball.com
#Wolves#Fenerbahce#Free Agent#Portuguese Players
