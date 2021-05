In the early days of sheltering in place, my family used the extra time at home to clean out drawers and closets. We cleared out lots of perfectly good stuff, donating it to people who could actually use it, instead of sitting unused. But we also unearthed boxes of treasures we’d held onto, forgotten and collecting dust, waiting for the ‘right’ time that never seemed to happen. Or maybe that special time came and went, but we were just too busy to notice.