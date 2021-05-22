Don't forget safety when packing your lunch

Summer is creeping up on us now and I sure do hope you got most of your Spring cleansing done. I am officially finished. I switched over my closet so all my warmer weather clothing is more accessible, I put away all the comforters and warmer blankets away, I’ve swept out all the fireplaces (chimney cleaners typically come late August)…I’ve pretty much cleaned everything I can at this point or had someone come in to do it (pool people, etc…). I love the switch of seasons as it gives me an excuse to clean and organize stuff. I’ve just finished packing up my boyfriend’s luggage as well. He’s back California at the end of the month for work….! I’m not ready to travel yet so, I’ll be here safe and sound in New York.