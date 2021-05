Queen Elizabeth II announced this week that conversion therapy will finally be banned in the UK. In her speech to UK Parliament on Tuesday, the Queen set out plans for introducing a legal ban on the dangerous practice of trying to "cure" a person of homosexuality which has been discredited by the NHS and the World Psychiatric Association. "Measures will be brought forward to address racial and ethnic disparities and ban conversion therapy," she said in a ten-minute speech in the House of Lords. Speaking to Sky News following the announcement, Liz Truss—the women and equalities minister—said that ministers want to end the "coercive and abhorrent" practice in England and Wales.