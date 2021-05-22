Man reportedly threatened to burn down home of person he was stalking

READING — Several felony charges were filed against a Worthington resident earlier this week after a victim told police he threatened to burn down their home. The victim said that Bryan Bautista Duarte, 25, had been stalking them, calling from restricted phone numbers and threatening the lives of the victim's family. The victim was afraid of Bautista Duarte and had decided to move to another state to escape him, but he found out about that plan and confronted the victim. He allegedly placed the blade of a box cutter against the victim's stomach.