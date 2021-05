Madhya Pradesh is known for its history and artwork. If you thought that was it, then you are highly mistaken, as the place is known for its culinary dishes as well. No place in India is deprived of this because no matter where you go, food and a history lesson are always in the books. 28 States and 8 Union Territories constitute the Nation, and they all have two things in common: Food and History. The perfect blend of these two makes it a traveler’s delight when one decides to visit Madhya Pradesh. You can now understand why they call themselves ‘The Heart of Incredible India.’