Decadent Ethical Chocolates

The recent advent of Mother’s Day reminded me of a fact as it relates to The Blonde in the house. That is, if I were to offer to either take her to a rousing dinner at the Bern’s Steak House in Tampa or buy her some chocolate (milk not dark) covered marshmallows on a stick from either Kilwin’s or Peterbrooke’s she might well choose the latter. I always thought that the name marshmallow was a rather unusual name. I didn’t think that mallows grew in a marsh, but darned if they don’t. They have a pretty flower which I guess makes them easy to find.