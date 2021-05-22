Decadent Ethical Chocolates
Dr. Bronner's, a brand that is known for its natural soap, is venturing into the creation of vegan, organic and fair trade Magic All-One Chocolate bars. David Bronner, Cosmic Engagement Officer of Dr. Bronner’s, says "When we learned that many of the 800 farmers who supply our Regenerative Organic Certified Serendipalm project in Ghana also grew cocoa, it was a perfect opportunity to grow our partnership with fair trade farmers by developing these cocoa beans and other ingredients."www.trendhunter.com