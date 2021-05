PARMA, Ohio — One person is dead following a house fire on Parma's east side early Tuesday evening. Multiple fire engines as well as the city fire chief arrived at the home on the 1200 block of Dawnwood Drive around 6 p.m. Crews noted "heavy smoke" throughout the structure, and while they were able to extinguish the flames via a "fast attack" of the main area, they unfortunately found one occupant who had died inside.