NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — June 1 kicks off pride month, but on Tuesday we got a first look at plans to celebrate the LGBTQ community in Niagara County. There are a lot of events happening, including pride flag raising ceremonies, a new mural, a pride garden reveal, virtual karaoke and a shopping with pride week where local businesses will donate part of their profits to Niagara Pride. According to Niagara Pride, more than 30 businesses will be participating in the WNY Shopping With Pride fundraiser. Proceeds from this will be put towards Niagara Pride's programs planned for the rest of 2021 and 2022.