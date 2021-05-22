newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BBC should consider paying compensation to Diana interview whistleblowers, senior Tory says

By Conrad Duncan
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yX5B_0a7x1aMq00

The BBC should consider paying compensation to whistleblowers who raised concerns about how the corporation obtained its controversial interview with Diana , Princess of Wales, a senior Tory MP has said.

The national broadcaster has faced intense criticism in recent days following a damning report by Lord Dyson which found that it had fallen short of “high standards of integrity and transparency” over the 1995 episode of its current affairs series Panorama .

The inquiry said journalist Martin Bashir acted in a “deceitful” way and faked documents in order to obtain the interview with Diana, adding that an internal probe into the programme in 1996 had been “woefully ineffective”.

Julian Knight , the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said on Saturday that there was a need to strengthen editorial policy at the BBC, with less “kowtowing” to the “talent”.

The Tory MP added the corporation should reflect on the way it treated insiders, such as graphic designer Matt Wiessler, who tried to expose the methods used to obtain the interview.

Mr Wiessler complained he had been sidelined after he raised concerns that fake bank statements he mocked up for Mr Bashir had been used by the journalist to persuade Diana to take part in the Panorama programme.

Mr Knight noted that the former employee clearly believed that BBC director-general Tim Davie should now meet him to hear directly what he has to say about the scandal.

“He is clearly very emotional, he feels this has probably impaired his life to a certain degree,” the Tory MP told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I think the BBC needs to have a real open mind in terms of the possibility of compensation but also how it interacts with people like Mr Wiessler who clearly have faced quite profound consequences due to this fiasco.”

Mr Knight has already written to Mr Davie asking for an explanation as to how Mr Bashir came to be rehired by the BBC as its religious affairs correspondent in 2016, even though it was known that he had lied over the bank statements.

On Friday, former BBC executive Tim Suter, who was part of the 1996 internal investigation, stepped down from his board role with media watchdog Ofcom .

It came after the Duke of Cambridge condemned the BBC over the interview, arguing that it had fuelled his mother’s “fear, paranoia and isolation”.

“The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others,” Prince William said.

“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry , also condemned the corporation over the inquiry’s findings, saying that the “ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

Additional reporting by PA

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

133K+
Followers
78K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Davie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Whistleblowers#British Royal Family#Uk#Executive Compensation#Tory Sport#Employee Compensation#Panorama#The Commons Digital#Bbc Radio 4#Duke Of Sussex#Duke Of Cambridge#Interview#Media Watchdog Ofcom#Mr Wiessler#Journalist Martin Bashir#Current Affairs#Editorial Policy#Mr Knight#Mr Bashir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.
EntertainmentThe Guardian

BBC delays Panorama programme on Bashir interview with Diana

The BBC has delayed the broadcast of a Panorama investigation into Martin Bashir’s 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The programme was expected to air on BBC One on Monday but has been postponed due to a “significant duty of care issue”, according to the broadcaster. A new broadcast...
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

Martin Bashir quits the BBC amid investigation into Diana interview

Martin Bashir has quit the BBC on health grounds amid an investigation into his Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. The veteran journalist, who was the BBC News religion editor, has been seriously unwell with Covid-19 related complications. Jonathan Munro, the BBC’s deputy director of news, said in a...
CelebritiesNPR

BBC Used Deceptive Methods To Land Princess Diana Interview, Inquiry Says

Let's head across the Atlantic now for an update on a scandal that has rocked the BBC. It centers on the interview Princess Diana gave the broadcaster a quarter century ago. Today the BBC apologized for the way it landed that bombshell interview and the way it investigated the deceptions of the correspondent who did it. The apology follows a scathing independent report which accuses the venerable broadcaster of a, quote, "cover-up." NPR's Frank Langfitt has the story from London.
Celebritiesgmanetwork.com

Journalist lied to get Diana interview, BBC covered it up - report

LONDON, United Kingdom - A BBC journalist used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess Diana in which she disclosed intimate details of her failed marriage to Prince Charles and the broadcaster covered up the deception, an inquiry found on Thursday. The BBC set up the investigation, headed...
U.K.BBC

Diana interview: PM concerned after inquiry into BBC conduct

The BBC should take "every possible step" to ensure that nothing like its deceit of the Princess of Wales to secure an interview ever happens again, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said. The PM said he was "very concerned" after an inquiry found Martin Bashir faked documents for his 1995...
EntertainmentFrankfort Times

Ex-BBC head quits gallery job amid Diana interview fallout

LONDON (AP) — Tony Hall, who was director of BBC news and current affairs at the time of the public broadcaster's explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, resigned Saturday as board chairman of Britain's National Gallery. Hall, who subsequently rose to the top job at the BBC, was heavily criticized...
EntertainmentArkansas Online

BBC faces criticism over deceitfulness to interview Diana

LONDON -- British broadcaster BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Separately, Prince Harry spoke candidly about his struggles with his mental health as a senior...
CelebritiesPosted by
People

Martin Bashir Used 'Deceit' to Secure His 1995 Princess Diana Interview, Leak of BBC Report Says

Journalist Martin Bashir used "deceitful methods" to secure his controversial interview with Princess Diana in 1995, an official BBC inquiry is expected to find on Thursday. The report compiled by former High Court judge Lord John Dyson, is also anticipated to state that Bashir, 58, breached the BBC's editorial guidelines by creating two false bank statements to improperly manipulate Diana into giving the interview, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph.
CelebritiesBoston Globe

25 years later, the BBC apologizes for Diana interview

LONDON — Twenty-five years before Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, unloaded to Oprah Winfrey, Harry’s mother, Princess Diana, set the standard for the sensational royal tell-all, in her 1995 interview with a BBC journalist, Martin Bashir. On Thursday, an inquiry concluded that Bashir deceived Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, to...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

The Princess Diana interview scandal will give the Tories plenty of space to attack the BBC

It is no great surprise that those who are so keen to use the conduct of Martin Bashir – and those involved in the Beeb's investigation into the Princess Diana interview from 1995 – to inflict damage on the BBC, are the same ones who would use any excuse to undermine what the corporation stands for.The BBC represents values of national cohesion and journalistic standards that are admired the world over, one of the few brands that form part of “Global Britain”. But there are some people, sadly well-represented in today’s Conservative Party, who would gladly see its objective coverage...
EntertainmentThe Guardian

Ex-BBC Trust chair fears ‘feeding frenzy’ over Diana interview

A former chair of the BBC Trust has warned against the “feeding frenzy” engulfing the corporation as ministers said they would look at how it is governed in the wake of damning findings about its 1995 interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. As the broadcaster faced further searching questions over...
Worldshethepeople.tv

BBC Diana Interview : Broadcaster Says Sorry But What Really Happened?

BBC Diana Interview: The broadcaster had recently issued an unconditional apology for securing a bombshell interview in 1995 from Princess Diana on the grounds of ‘deception’. This interview is also said to be a major contributor to make her divorce worse according to Prince William. This admission and apology by...
PoliticsTelegraph

Exclusive: MPs set to quiz BBC bosses over Martin Bashir row

MPs are set to summon BBC bosses to give testimony about the Martin Bashir scandal and the safeguards in place to prevent a repeat, The Telegraph has learned. The Commons digital, culture, media and sport committee will meet on Monday to discuss plans for a one-off special evidence session on the row engulfing the broadcaster, according to sources close to the committee.