Officers lied on reports in N.J. prisoner assault coverup, AG says. Read them for yourself.
On their face, the 13 pages describe a relatively quiet night of securing unruly prisoners at New Jersey’s only women’s prison. Several inmates refused “verbal orders” but were “secured properly” by a team of officers clad in riot gear, internal prison documents obtained by NJ Advance Media claim. Pepper spray was reportedly used in four of the six incidents, but a prison nurse evaluated the inmates, the records said.www.lehighvalleylive.com